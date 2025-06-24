Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Comcast Connects More Than 4,000 Homes And Businesses In Paola And Hillsdale, Kansas To Reliable, High-Speed, Symmetrical Internet (Photos)

Comcast Connects More Than 4,000 Homes And Businesses In Paola And Hillsdale, Kansas To Reliable, High-Speed, Symmetrical Internet (Photos)


2025-06-24 02:00:19
(MENAFN- News Direct) Paola, Kan. | June 24, 2025 07:35 AM Central Daylight Time


Comcast held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Paola Town Square in Paola, Kan., to mark the completion of their broadband expansion into the Paola and Hillsdale communities on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Comcast held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Paola Town Square in Paola, Kan., to mark the completion of their broadband expansion into the Paola and Hillsdale communities on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Jennifer Dameron, director, External Affairs, Comcast Midwest Region, presents a check to Beth Waddle, President & CEO of My Father's House, during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Paola Town Square in Paola, Kan., on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Comcast held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Paola Town Square in Paola, Kan., to mark the completion of their broadband expansion into the Paola and Hillsdale communities on Monday, June 23, 2025.

MENAFN24062025005728012573ID1109717732

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search