Survey Reveals Only 12 Percent Of Physicians Likely To Recommend Medicine As A Career, Citing Misinformation And Lack Of Trust

NAPA, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new physician survey reveals a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of -52 for professional satisfaction, with only 12 percent of physicians recommending medicine as a career to others. The top reason: 64 percent of physicians named misinformation on social media as the most challenging part of practicing medicine.

Conducted by The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, the survey offers timely insights into physicians' current mindsets .

"We conducted this survey in December 2024 and January 2025, following a turbulent year in healthcare, to better understand physician perspectives on their practice environment," said Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of The Doctors Company. "To fulfill our mission of advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine, we must listen to those on the front lines of patient care. While many physician surveys focus on compensation, EHRs, or AI, our goal was to uncover the everyday challenges clinicians face."

When asked about the most challenging aspects of medical practice, respondents cited numerous concerns, including:



64 percent: Misinformation on social media

62 percent: High costs of medical care

55 percent: High cost of drugs

52 percent: Declining patient trust in physicians and the healthcare system 42 percent: Political climate affecting medical decision making

An infectious disease physician in New York said: "Medicine will always be about the physician and patient together, working to solve problems. Outside influences that sabotage this relationship such as high costs, poor access to care, administrative burdens, and AI masquerading as knowledge, continue to need resistance."

Despite the challenges, physicians reiterated their joy in practicing medicine, acknowledging the most rewarding aspects of their career, including:



70 percent: Helping people recover from illness or injury

55 percent: The ability to solve complex problems

52 percent: Utilizing skill and knowledge

43 percent: Working with people who share the same passions 40 percent: Forming personal connections with patients and families

A general practitioner in California stated, "The most rewarding part of practicing medicine is making a difference in the health of underserved populations and my community."

"The practice of medicine has changed dramatically with the growth of EHRs, the pandemic, and the introduction of AI," Ms. Srivastava said. "Physicians are navigating greater complexity, higher patient demands, and increasing regulatory pressures. Now more than ever, they need support, advocacy, and protection to continue delivering safe, high-quality care. We remain committed to standing with them through every challenge."

Read the in-depth survey and more physician feedback.

Survey Methodology: 368 physicians answered 11 questions. In terms of age, the bulk of our survey respondents were baby boomers, millennials, and members of Gen X. Respondents represented 47 U.S. states and a mix of specialties.

