Cabinet Approves Restructuring Of Administrative Units Of Finance Ministry

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet extended its highest greetings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to Almighty Allah to return this occasion to His Highness with good health and happiness, to the beloved country of Qatar and its people and residents with prosperity and growth under the HH the Amir's wise leadership, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with security, peace and stability.

On the other hand, the Cabinet commended HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's honoring of the winners of the Education Excellence Award in its 19th edition, as well as His Highness' patronage of the award's ceremony. This engagement is in continuation of His Highness' approach to celebrating science and scientists, and considering investment in education and scientific research, in addition to focusing on human beings, as a national and strategic choice for the country, and a fundamental pillar in Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

The Cabinet also extended congratulations to the ministries and government agencies that won the Government Excellence Award in its second edition, hailing their outstanding performance that qualified them to win this prestigious award, which has contributed since its inception to developing the level of institutional performance and the quality of government services.

Afterwards, the Cabinet reviewed the topics on its agenda, as it approved the draft Cabinet decision to amend the organization of some of the administrative units that make up the Ministry of Finance and to assign their responsibilities. The draft decision aims to strengthen the institutional and organizational framework for managing government assets, by assigning the responsibilities of preparing policies, governance frameworks, and related operational models and following up on their implementation to the Public Projects Management Department at the Ministry of Finance, in implementation of the ministry's strategy aimed at enhancing the efficiency of financial sustainability in line with the Third National Development Strategy.



The Cabinet approved the draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Decision No. 36 of 2014 establishing the National Committee for the Customs Clearance System and trade facilitation across borders (Single Window). Prepared by the Ministry of Finance in coordination with the General Authority of Customs, the draft decision aims to strengthen the role of the committee and enable it to carry out its tasks in accordance with the highest performance standards.



The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the United Nations regarding the arrangement for the World Investment Forum 2026 in Doha, a draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the United Republic of Tanzania regarding the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax avoidance and evasion, and a draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Namibia regarding the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax avoidance and evasion.



The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing four reports and taking the appropriate measures in their regard. The documents included the annual report on the work of the state affairs sector for 2025, the annual report on the activities of Qatar Development Bank for 2025, a report and protocol on the outcomes of hosting the meetings of the third session of the Qatari-Turkmen Joint Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation (Doha - November 2025), and a report and protocol on the outcomes of hosting the meetings of the fourth session of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Doha - November 2025).