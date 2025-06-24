DOGE Actions Begin To Trigger Shifts In D.C. Housing Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bright MLS monthly survey reveals 4-in-10 agents worked with clients in May whose decisions were driven by federal workforce layoffs and cuts

North Bethesda, Md., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal workforce reductions under the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency initiative are creating visible ripples across the Washington D.C. metro housing market. According to new data from Bright MLS, nearly 40% of real estate agents in the region reported working with clients in May whose decisions to buy or sell were directly tied to layoffs or federal buyout offers.

According to the survey, the housing market in the nation's capital, long known for its stability, is now facing a wave of inventory driven by early retirements and uncertainty among federal employees. The trend is putting downward pressure on prices and may signal a broader reshaping of homeownership patterns across the region.

“This spring marked a turning point for the Washington housing market,” said Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist at Bright MLS.“Federal buyouts provided older, often higher-income homeowners a chance to cash out and relocate, but the ripple effects are just beginning. As more impacted families list homes post-school year, we could see further price pressure across the region this summer and fall.”

The Trump Administration's February buyout program offered up to eight months of salary and benefits to encourage federal workers to voluntarily resign. According to the Office of Personnel Management, approximately 75,000 employees accepted the offer.

Retirees lead the sell-off

The federal workforce cuts are not impacting all homeowners equally. The survey reveals that in the greater Washington D.C. region, 15% of spring home sales were due to retirement, compared to just 10% across the broader Bright MLS service area. Many of these retirees were federal employees with above-average incomes and fully paid-off homes, giving them the financial means and incentive to take buyout packages and transition out of the region ahead of potential further restructuring or job instability.

Prices under pressure

Although home prices in the D.C. area remain higher than national averages, agents are reporting growing price sensitivity and early signs of decline, with 38% indicating that workforce cuts are contributing to falling prices. Another 2% noted small price increases tied to tighter inventory in select pockets.

As inventory continues to rise, pricing power is shifting. Sellers are more likely to reduce asking prices or offer concessions to close deals. Agents also say that a second wave of listings is expected this summer, particularly from families waiting until after the school year to relocate.

Sales activity shifts

Over half (54%) of D.C.-area agents report that federal workforce reductions are affecting market activity, with 43% saying they've seen an uptick in sellers. A small number of agents (3%) reported seeing more buyers as a result of DOGE actions.

Market outlook

“Federal agencies have recently begun rehiring a limited number of laid-off workers, and no new cuts have been announced. However, with buyout payments ending later this summer, more selling activity may still be on the horizon,” Sturtevant said.“By fall, the increase in inventory in the region could lead to flat or falling home prices in some markets in the region.”

