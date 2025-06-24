Aiming To Upgrade Bus Stops To World-Class Level: Delhi Transport Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) In a push to revamp Delhi's public transport infrastructure, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday announced plans to fast-track the transformation of the city's bus queue shelters (BQS) into modern, world-class facilities.

After the transport department made a presentation, the Transport Minister stated that designs for these world-class BQS are being developed after a detailed study of existing models in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai, as well as international cities like Singapore, London, and those in China.

The capital city will soon witness the construction of some of the most modern and aesthetically advanced bus stops, he said.

These upgraded shelters will not only be convenient for passengers but will also ensure that pedestrians on footpaths face no obstructions. The upcoming DTC shelters will be illuminated with LED lights and include digital display boards showing bus routes and numbers for easy commuter access, he said.

Singh said that to strengthen Delhi's public transport infrastructure, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has prepared a plan to replace old and dilapidated bus stops with advanced and modern BQS in both urban and rural areas.

Officials informed the Minister that cost analysis and design studies of BQS structures from both Indian and international cities are being undertaken.

The department has also recommended using stainless steel for the construction of the new shelters, he said.

The Transport Department informed the Minister that currently, there are 4,627 notified BQS locations across Delhi. Of these, 2,021 are already operational. Construction of 1,397 new BQS is currently proposed, while an additional 1,459 locations have been identified for future development, taking the total to over 2,800 new BQS that will be added across Delhi in the coming phases.

Singh emphasised that the department is also working swiftly on bus route rationalisation to ensure optimal connectivity and commuter convenience.

“Construction of the new BQS will align with the revised route planning to ensure maximum benefit for the public,” he said.

Officials also informed the Transport Minister that the design process for the world-class shelters is being carried out in collaboration with various stakeholders and departments.

The final design will be selected through an open competition. Once the design is finalised, the project will proceed through a complete process involving design finalisation, construction, operations, and maintenance.

Singh said that the government's vision is to build world-class BQS that can also generate revenue, thereby turning the Delhi Transport Department into a financially self-reliant and surplus-generating institution.