Overdrive And Clarivate To Preview Roadmap Of Deep Integration For Libby, Kanopy, And Sora With Vega Discover

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As libraries navigate ongoing budget and staff challenges, OverDrive and Innovative, part of Clarivate, will preview a joint strategy for library leaders at the ALA Annual Conference (June 26 – 30, Booth #1629). The goal of these new developments will leverage each company's market leading technologies and solutions for how readers and library staff interact with the library's vast catalog of materials, both in print and digital formats. These future innovations are expected to strengthen libraries' programming, optimize use of physical spaces and resources, and increase the overall value of library services for their communities.

By joining forces to deliver a bold new integration roadmap-centered on Libby, Kanopy, and Vega LX-this integration will streamline workflows, reduce costs, and enhance engagement. OverDrive and Innovative from Clarivate will be hosting a series of library partner meetings to seek input and prioritization for deeper integrations with the OverDrive Advisory Group and at the upcoming Digipalooza 2025 partner roundtable meetings.

“As libraries face new challenges, this relationship delivers a seamless integration that streamlines staff workflows and enhances the patron experience across both digital and physical collections. By combining the strengths of Innovative from Clarivate and OverDrive, we empower libraries to better engage their communities and make data-driven decisions. We look forward to continue working closely with our library partners to shape the future of library services together,” says Yariv Kursh, Senior Vice President and GM at Clarivate.

“It's not just about syncing products; it's about building a better future for libraries based on all users of library content and services. We're developing next-level online and mobile experiences designed to attract new users and keep patrons engaged, encouraging them to continue returning to the library, online or in-person at their central or branch libraries,” says Claudia Weissman, VP of Global Libraries & Education.“We're creating a more seamless experience regardless of interests, language, or preferences for accessing and enjoying the content and programs libraries offer. New and improved data reports and insights will combine the transactional data sets from the ILS and all OverDrive content usage.”

Benefits to the Library and all Users

Smarter Discovery: Vega LX libraries will benefit from deep linking to all OverDrive-supplied content including Libby eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics and digital media, as well as Kanopy movies, documentaries and TV shows. This integration will support all libraries using Vega LX regardless of the underlying ILS including Polaris, Symphony, and Sierra.

Better Engagement: Deep integration with Vega Program will allow Libby and Kanopy users to discover and connect with their local libraries through a wide range of events and programs. These opportunities will be surfaced within Libby bookshelves or made discoverable in Kanopy when patrons view related content.

Clearer Insights: A new analytics dashboard will consolidate insights from Vega Reports and OverDrive Marketplace, giving staff a clearer understanding of what's working and where to focus next.

OverDrive and Clarivate are committed to working openly with library partners around the world. More updates will be shared later this year, with new tools and benefits rolling out in 2026. This is a non-exclusive initiative-new tools will be available to all approved OverDrive partners.

To help libraries drive acquisition of new patrons, OverDrive will waive all Instant Digital Card (IDC) fees now through the end of the year to help libraries grow their reach. This initiative builds on the success of the IDC program, which has already connected 2.5 million U.S. users to their local public libraries.

