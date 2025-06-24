Wedding Theme Song 'Meendum Pirandheno' From Vikram Prabhu's 'Love Marriage' Released
Taking to its timeline on X, one of the production houses producing the film, Assure Films, wrote, "'Meendum Pirandheno' - Beautiful & refreshing wedding theme song from #LoveMarriage is out now. Vocals - Sean Roldan & Lalitha Sudha; Lyrics - Sean Roldan. Releasing in theatres on JUNE 27th. Directed by @Director_Priyan. A @RSeanRoldan musical."
The soothing, mellifluous romantic number, which has been picturised on Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat, is based on the Carnatic raaga Kalyani.
The song, which has been set to tune by Sean Roldan, has been written and sung by Sean Roldan and Lalitha Sudha. The song is played even as wedding rituals are performed in the film.
Apart from Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat, the film also features Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss, Gajaraj, Muruganantham, and Kodangi Vadivelu in pivotal roles.
The film's story pertains to the funny developments that happen when a bridegroom who is 33 years old finally decides to get hitched and his family decides on a suitable alliance for him.
In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shanmuga Priyan had said,“ This film will not only be about the late marriage issue but also about the relationship between the two families involved.”
Shanmuga Priyan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director for filmmaker Anand Shankar on the films 'NOTA' and 'Enemy', and as a co-director for film maker Ra on the film 'Nitham Oru Vaanam'.
Sean Roldan, the current sensation in Tamil music industry, has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Madhan Christopher. Bharath Vikraman is overseeing editing works and M. Murali is taking care of production designing. The film, laced with entertainment elements, is set against a rural backdrop.
The film has been produced by Rise East Entertainment, the makers of last year's summer super hit film Star, which is associating with Assure Films, for another summer release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment