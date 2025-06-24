CBE Companies Receives 2025 BBB Torch Award For Ethics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBE Companies is honored to be named a 2025 Torch Awards for Ethics recipient by the Better Business Bureau, recognizing its commitment to ethical leadership, transparency, and long-term trust-building across all areas of its business.

CBE Companies delivers customer care and BPO solutions through its family of brands: CBE Group , CBE Customer Solutions , and LocateSmarter . What began as a small credit bureau in Iowa in 1933 has evolved into a global organization known for its integrity, innovation, and strong community values.

“This award is not just a reflection of our company - it's a reflection of the people behind it and how we engage with consumers,” said Erica Parks , President and CEO of CBE Companies.“Our team has built a culture rooted in integrity, transparency, and purpose. We don't see ethics as a checkbox; we see it as the foundation of trust, and in turn, trust as the currency of sustainable leadership.”

CBE's ethical foundation was shaped by Owner and Chairman, Tom Penaluna, who transformed the company in the 1980s with a vision for national expansion built on a people-first culture. That legacy continues today. From regulated client partnerships to employee development and local philanthropy, ethics guide every aspect of the CBE's operations.

Each quarter, CBE employees raise over $15,000 for local causes selected by employee vote and continue long-standing partnerships with organizations like the United Way. In the Philippines, CBE teams contribute through education programs and medical missions, reinforcing the company's commitment to giving back globally.

“We are committed to doing the right thing, even when no one's watching,” Parks added.“It shows up in how we lead, how we serve our customers, and how we show up in our communities. We believe that ethical business is good business.”

The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics celebrate businesses that build trust through strong character, ethical practices, and community engagement. For CBE, it's a symbol of the standards they live by every day, and the kind of partner they strive to be.

About CBE Companies

Founded in 1933, CBE Companies is reimagining what partnership should look like: intentional, transparent, and deeply invested in mutual success. We specialize in outsourcing and contact center solutions designed around each brand's values and vision. Our flexible delivery model is backed by enterprise-grade compliance and security but delivered with the care and agility of a boutique provider.

With more than 1,200 employees across the U.S. and the Philippines, including a strong remote workforce, our teams are immersed early, empowered with smart technology, and driven by a customer-first mindset. We work closely with clients to co-create performance strategies, offer turnkey onboarding, and support proof-of-concept programs that prioritize measurable outcomes and long-term growth.

At CBE, we don't just deliver, we collaborate, innovate, and show up with integrity every time.

Learn more at or contact us at ... .

Media Contact:

Casey Cipoletti

Vice President of Marketing

304.751.7212

...