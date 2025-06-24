New TOPDON Ultradiag Moto Offers Advanced Diagnostic For 80 Motorcycle Brands, Expands Its Next-Gen Series Of Motorcycle Diagnostic Tools
"This new lineup represents a meaningful step forward in motorcycle diagnostics," said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA. "With the UltraDiag Moto , ArtiDiag Moto , and TopScan Moto , we've created a range of tools that put real intelligence and precision into the hands of every user. Whether you're running a high-volume repair shop or checking your own bike before a weekend ride, these tools are designed to make diagnostics faster, more accurate, and more accessible. This is about giving riders and technicians the confidence to handle any issue, with technology that works seamlessly across the brands they trust."
Designed for professional motorcycle repairs and services, the UltraDiag Moto offers full-system diagnostics across all motorcycle systems on more than 80 brands. It features Bank Angle Sensor Calibration and VIN Writing, as well as advanced bi-directional control that offers rapid and accurate fault pinpoint in a robust package.
The UltraDiag Moto benefits include:
- Universal coverage for over 80 motorcycle brands Full-system diagnostics across all motorcycle systems Comprehensive maintenance services Bi-directional control for rapid and accurate fault pinpoint Support advanced special functions such as bank angle sensor calibration and VIN writing Quick setup with detailed DLC location & diagnostic cable guidance Streamlined, user-friendly diagnostics with wireless flexibility One year of free software updates included
The ArtiDiag Moto is designed for small shops and experienced DIY riders seeking a reliable, professional-grade tool on a more practical scale. It offers full-system diagnostics for 15 leading motorcycle brands, including Honda, Yamaha, BMW, Harley-Davidson, and Suzuki. With guided setup, ECU diagnostics, live data monitoring, and service reset functions, the ArtiDiag Moto is built for versatility. Its compact 5-inch touchscreen makes it easy to operate, and it comes packaged with essential cables, a carrying case, and one year of free software updates.
ArtiDiag Moto key features include:
- Diagnostics for 15 major motorcycle brands ECU diagnostics, live data monitoring, and service reset functions Guided interface with compact 5-inch touchscreen Includes essential diagnostic cables and protective carrying case One year of free software updates included
The TopScan Moto is TOPDON's most portable diagnostic solution to date. Built for DIY riders and everyday motorcycle enthusiasts, it's a Bluetooth-enabled scan tool that works through a dedicated smartphone app. In addition to Harley-Davidson, Ducati and BMW, it now supports seven Japanese brands, including Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha, and delivers fault code reading, system scanning, and essential resets directly from the user's phone. Its compact design makes it easy to carry in a tank or saddlebag, giving riders an easy way to troubleshoot on the road or at home.
TopScan Moto key features include:
- Bluetooth-enabled scan tool for motorcycles Compatible with seven major Japanese brands Works with iOS and Android via dedicated mobile app Reads and clears fault codes, performs system scans and resets
- Compact, portable design made for on-the-go riders One year of free software updates included
All three products are available through TOPDON's national distributor network and online platforms. Each tool was developed to meet the growing demand for flexible, brand-compatible motorcycle diagnostics that match the workflows and lifestyles of today's riders and technicians.
About TOPDON US
Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit
Follow TOPDON on these social channels:
Facebook: Instagram: TikTok: @topdonusaofficial YouTube: @TOPDONUSA LinkedIn:
TOPDON Motorcycle Diagnostic Tools
