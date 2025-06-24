Target Test Prep Expands Offerings With Executive Assessment Ondemand Masterclass

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive, self-paced masterclass is designed to help professionals excel in the Executive Assessment and advance their careers

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Test Prep (TTP), a leader in innovative test preparation solutions, today introduced its newest offering: the Target Test Prep Executive Assessment (EA) OnDemand masterclass. Designed for professionals pursuing Executive MBA programs, this masterclass brings Target Test Prep's trusted, results-driven methodology to a dynamic new video format tailored for working adults balancing career, family, and academic ambitions.

“Executive MBA candidates face very different demands than traditional test-takers,” said Scott Woodbury-Stewart, Founder and CEO of Target Test Prep.“We built EA OnDemand to provide deep, rigorous preparation in a format that delivers the efficiency, clarity, and results these busy professionals need. In fact, we're so certain of our program that we guarantee a minimum score improvement of at least 165 points on the EA.”

With global business schools such as Wharton, INSEAD, Chicago Booth, Kellogg, and London Business School accepting the EA as an admissions alternative to the GMAT or GRE, demand is growing for flexible, high-quality test preparation. The new EA OnDemand masterclass delivers precisely that, combining Target Test Prep's acclaimed curriculum with more than 400 hours of engaging, expert-led video instruction.

Target Test Prep's EA OnDemand masterclass is ideal for all candidates, including mid- to senior-level professionals, who want the focus of a private classroom experience combined with the flexibility of video learning. Key features include:



A comprehensive and intuitive curriculum built from the ground up for the EA

More than 400 hours of master-class videos and 2,000+ video solutions that clarify difficult concepts and build test-day confidence

165+ EA score improvement guarantee

Access to live weekly office hours with expert instructors for strategy guidance and Q&As A full suite of practice problems, review tools, and performance analytics from TTP's award-winning self-study program



Woodbury-Stewart, a former high school math and physics teacher and nationally recognized test prep instructor with more than 30,000 hours of teaching experience, led development of the new course. Drawing on insights from thousands of students and educators, he designed the curriculum to help learners at all levels strengthen the business-critical skills tested on the EA-quantitative reasoning, verbal reasoning, and integrated reasoning.

The launch also comes at a time when video-based learning is increasingly in demand. According to a recent study , 85% of students agree that video technology improves their learning. EA OnDemand builds on that trend, delivering a flexible learning experience that adapts to a candidate's schedule without compromising on depth or outcomes.

Whether preparing for business school admission or using the EA as a credential for professional development, test-takers now have access to a best-in-class course that brings clarity and confidence to their journey.

About Target Test Prep

Target Test Prep is a premier provider of online test preparation solutions, empowering students to achieve their highest potential scores with comprehensive, effective study tools and resources. Known for its proven approach that blends technology with personalized strategies, Target Test Prep serves students preparing for the GMAT, GRE, EA, or SAT, helping them succeed and access the opportunities they deserve. See more at targettestprep.com/

