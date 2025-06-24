Rebirth Globe Launches Global Expansion Across The Americas And Middle East, Welcomes International Medical Expert Miss Lucy Yang

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global expansion into the Americas and Middle East fuels Rebirth Globe's $15M growth projection for 2025







NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebirth Globe, a pioneering leader in advanced aesthetic device technology , proudly announces its strategic expansion into North America, South America, and the Middle East, marking a transformative milestone in the company's global growth strategy. This move is designed to strengthen the company's international reach and better serve the growing demand for safe, effective, and innovative aesthetic solutions across key regions.

The company's expansion is further powered by a landmark partnership with Miss Lucy Yang, a globally respected healthcare entrepreneur. As the owner of a network of successful medical centers operating on multiple continents, Miss Yang brings unmatched business acumen and strategic insight to Rebirth Globe's executive team.

“With over 30 years of experience running world-class medical operations, Miss Yang's involvement marks a new era for Rebirth Globe,” said Ronny Shany, Founder of Rebirth Globe.“This is not just about increasing our presence, it's about deepening our impact and advancing access to our FDA-cleared technologies in underserved and fast-growing regions.”

CEO Moses Dadi added,“We're seeking distribution partners and visionary collaborators who share our values of innovation, reliability, and long-term impact. As we expand our footprint, our aim is to forge meaningful relationships with distributors in North America and beyond who are committed to excellence in aesthetic care.”

Rebirth Globe anticipates over $15 million in growth by the end of 2025, fueled by robust international demand, an extensive product portfolio, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company presents a diverse array of non-invasive wellness and aesthetic solutions, including precision nutrition programs, FDA-cleared body sculpting devices (Svenson FormFlex), pelvic floor and core muscle device (Svenson Chair), upper back and neck electro magnetic device( Svenson Ultimate) and innovative red light therapy systems for wounds, burns and muscles (Svenson Redglow). The offerings also encompass pure NAD+ supplements . All products are meticulously crafted to ensure safety, effectiveness, and the ultimate convenience of no downtime or anesthesia.

As Rebirth Globe continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to its mission of delivering high-quality, results-oriented wellness solutions to healthcare providers and patients around the world.

To explore partnership opportunities or learn more about Rebirth Globe's global expansion, visit .

About Rebirth Globe

Rebirth Globe is a global innovator in aesthetic device technology , offering FDA-cleared solutions designed to enhance healthcare outcomes and elevate patient care. With a focus on excellence, efficiency, and integrity, the company continues to push boundaries in the evolving aesthetic and wellness industry.

