Biorigin Specialty Products Launches Revolutionary New Oil & Grease Resistant Paper
In addition to blocking oil and grease from leaking through food wrappers and bags, the new BioGuardTM OGR paper also delivers significant improvements in reducing visual staining compared to current industry solutions. BSP's new food-safe solution also allows the paper to continue to be recyclable.
"Our focus has always been on finding sustainable product alternatives for customers in our industries," Kemnitz added. "Our BioGuardTM OGR paper is another sustainable solution from BSP that will provide an eco-friendly option for food service companies everywhere."
The new BioGuardTM Paper will be manufactured in the U.S. in BSP's Creative Solutions NetworkTM of mills throughout the United States and Canada. For more information on BiOrigin Specialty Products, please visit .
About BiOrigin Specialty Products (BSP)
For 100 years, BSP has been manufacturing parent rolls for specialty paper and tissue products for food service, retail packaging, medical and industrial customers. BSP's North American Creative Solutions NetworkTM consists of 10, hard-working paper machines and 100 Master Papermakers in its 600-person workforce. Visit BSP's website at to learn how BSP is perfecting the craft of sustainable specialty paper and tissue products.
