KLOG Transport Solutions Delivers Cargo Visibility Across Europe Powered By ORBCOMM® Satellite Iot Technology
KLOG trialed ORBCOMM's solution on key European rail routes for a major client and achieved near-complete visibility throughout the journey. The trial's success, according to Marta Cardoso, General Director of KLOG Transport Solutions, played a vital role in securing the partnership with ORBCOMM.
“We were looking for a solution that could overcome the visibility gaps we experienced when transporting our customers' cargo across rail corridors with no cellular coverage,” said Cardoso.“ORBCOMM's satellite asset tracking solution exceeded our expectations during the trial, delivering far superior coverage than other solutions we had tested. It proved itself the right technology to help us deliver better service to our clients.”
According to David Roscoe, ORBCOMM's President of Satellite IoT, the partnership marks another step forward in ORBCOMM's mission to enable a safer, more sustainable global supply chain through enhanced visibility.
“KLOG is transforming European intermodal cargo visibility by enhancing their operations with ORBCOMM's satellite IoT solutions,” said Roscoe.“Together, we're enabling smarter, more resilient logistics through end-to-end visibility powered by satellite connectivity and purpose-built devices.”
The solution is powered by two recent technology advancements: ORBCOMM's OGx satellite IoT technology and the SC 1000 device, purpose-built for intelligent global visibility and seamless logistics platform integration. Before these releases, it was cost-prohibitive and highly complex to install satellite terminals to fill these visibility gaps. The SC 1000 is the lowest-cost two-way satellite device and is entirely solar-powered, removing both the cost and complexity barriers.
About ORBCOMM
ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit .
About KLOG
One of Portugal's fastest-growing logistics providers, KLOG operates intermodal freight services across key overland routes in Europe. With 158 collaborators in the national market, KLOG has a wide network of international agents which allow them to be present in more than 120 countries on the five continents. KLOG has a deep knowledge of various market segments including the high technology, textile, footwear, cork, construction materials, automotive and pharmaceutical industries among others.
