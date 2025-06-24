Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle Promotes Shane Schmidt To Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle is proud to announce the promotion of Shane Schmidt to partner, marking a significant milestone in his legal career and a strategic step forward for the firm's asbestos litigation practice

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since graduating from the University of Iowa College of Law, Shane has distinguished himself through unwavering dedication, refined legal acumen and a deep commitment to advocating for individuals and families affected by asbestos exposure. His elevation to partner is a reflection of both his personal accomplishments and the firm's continued investment in the next generation of legal leadership.







“This is more than a title change; it's a moment that reinforces our long-term vision,” said Ethan Flint, managing member of Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle.“Shane represents the kind of integrity, energy and forward-thinking that keeps our firm evolving. His promotion reflects our commitment to developing top-tier talent who will lead our firm well into the future.”

“Shane has consistently shown a rare mix of intellect, empathy and work ethic,” added Randy Cohn, co-managing partner of the asbestos division.“His results speak for themselves, but what stands out even more is his character. Clients trust him. Colleagues respect him. He's earned this partnership every step of the way.”

Known for putting clients first and guiding them through their most difficult moments, Schmidt's advocacy is rooted in both personal experience and professional excellence. A former articles editor of the Iowa Law Review and judicial extern in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Shane has built a reputation for legal precision and human-centered representation. His appointment to a statewide initiative by the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism further reflects his dedication for advancing fairness, respect and integrity within the legal field.

Reflecting on his new role, Schmidt shared his appreciation and focus for what lies ahead.“I'm deeply grateful to the partners and team who have supported my growth here,” commented Schmidt.“Becoming a partner is an honor and a responsibility I take seriously. I look forward to continuing to learn, contribute meaningfully to our mission and fight on behalf of the people who need us most.”

Tim Thompson, co-managing partner of the asbestos division, emphasized the broader industry impact:“Asbestos litigation continues to demand precision, tenacity and compassion. Shane brings all three. His promotion signals not only our firm's strength, but also our readiness to continue leading in this critical space for years to come.”

Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle remains a leader in asbestos litigation, with a reputation for delivering results through strategic excellence and tireless advocacy. Schmidt's promotion to partner on the firm's renowned asbestos litigation team, led by Thompson and Cohn, underscores the firm's ongoing pursuit of delivering justice for asbestos victims nationwide.

