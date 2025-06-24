403
Japan Carries Out First Domestic Surface-to-Ship Missile Drill
(MENAFN) For the first time, Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) carried out a domestic training exercise involving the Type 88 surface-to-ship missile at the Shizunai anti-aircraft range in Hokkaido, according to a local media outlet on Tuesday.
Due to its 100-kilometer range, the missile had previously only been tested abroad to avoid the risks posed by its expansive operational zone, the media outlet noted.
Officials have scheduled an additional live-fire drill before the conclusion of the exercise on June 29.
Ahead of the drills, demonstrators assembled to express opposition, warning that conducting such training within the country could pave the way for routine domestic missile exercises—something they described as "unacceptable."
Alongside the Type 88, the GSDF also utilizes the more advanced Type 12 surface-to-ship missile. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense is working on a next-generation version of the Type 12, projected to reach targets up to 1,000 kilometers away, according to the media outlet.
