Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Mali Sign Cooperation Agreements

2025-06-24 09:15:37
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Mali’s transitional leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, in Moscow on Monday, where they signed three significant accords.

Among these was a treaty establishing an intergovernmental commission focused on trade and scientific collaboration.

Putin emphasized that these agreements will “undoubtedly fortify the legal framework” underpinning the partnership between Russia and the West African nation.

The other two treaties concentrate on the essential principles guiding bilateral relations and the peaceful application of nuclear technology.

“Our nations have preserved strong and trustful relations for many years. We founded diplomatic ties 65 years ago and have continuously worked together since then. Throughout this period, over 10,000 experts from your country have received training in Russia,” Putin remarked.

The Malian president, in turn, highlighted the visible advancements in Bamako, attributing them to the “well-established” cooperation with Russia in critical fields such as transport, security, culture, and energy.

