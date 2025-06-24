403
German Chancellor Endorses Trump-Brokered Israel-Iran Ceasefire
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced his approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a step-by-step ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.
"I welcome the call by the American President for a sequenced ceasefire," Merz posted on X.
Merz urged both Iran and Israel to comply with the proposal, while also expressing appreciation to Qatar and other regional players for showing "prudence" during what he described as an especially "dramatic" period.
"If this ceasefire succeeds following the decisive military strikes by the U.S. against Iran’s nuclear facilities, it would be a very positive development. It will make the Middle East and the world safer," Merz noted.
The ceasefire officially took effect at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday, following a tense stretch of intensified crossfire between the two nations.
President Trump was the first to reveal the terms of the agreement, which outlines a gradual cessation of hostilities: Iran would be the first to halt military actions, followed by Israel twelve hours later, culminating in a complete ceasefire after 24 hours.
The truce came after Iran fired a wave of missiles at the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. This move came in retaliation for American airstrikes the day before on three Iranian nuclear facilities.
Those U.S. attacks marked the latest phase of a broader Israeli military campaign against Iran—an operation backed by Washington and ongoing since June 13. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes on Israeli targets, dramatically escalating the regional conflict.
