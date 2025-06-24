Reveel's Inaugural Parcel Shipping Intelligence Market Report Highlights Lack Of Insight Into Rising Shipping Costs

New Research Study Finds Shippers Planning on Expanding Carrier Networks and Embracing Automation to Mitigate Increases

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel , the only Shipping IntelligenceTM Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today announced the release of its "2025 Parcel Shipping Intelligence Market Survey Repor ," a comprehensive study exploring the rising complexity and costs in the parcel shipping ecosystem. Developed in collaboration with an independent, third-party research organization, this report delivers exclusive insights from over 150 supply chain and logistics leaders across North America who participated in a double blind survey.

Amid rapidly changing carrier pricing models, expanding fulfillment demands, and mounting operational pressures, the report reveals a clear message: parcel shipping is becoming more complex, more costly, and more strategic than ever before. Every organization expected their shipping volumes to increase or stay the same this year - but almost half (44%) reported a lack of information about shipping expenses and what could help them improve. This points to growing frustration with carriers, as an overwhelming number of respondents (91%) expect to expand the number of carriers they're utilizing in response.

"Carriers are getting very creative with pricing; we've observed them leaning into definitional changes and incremental rate and fee increases without warning, applied at various times across the calendar year. It's clear shippers are frustrated, and are hoping to address these issues by expanding their carrier networks," said Jack McCrum, Director of Optimization and Analytics at Reveel.

Key Findings Include



87% expect shipping volumes to increase this year;

44% felt they lacked adequate information on shipping costs;

More than half lack insight into demand forecasting (59%), vendor performance (57%) and inventory levels (50%) - all of which are key drivers of operational efficiency and improvement;

91% expect to expand their carrier networks to help reduce parcel shipping costs; and 48% believed embracing automation was the strongest path to reducing expenses.

"This report confirms what we see every day: parcel shipping is one of the most under-managed, yet highest-impact areas in the supply chain," added Josh Dunham, CEO and Co-Founder of Reveel. "Our mission is to empower companies with technology that makes it simple for them to understand their shipping data, control carrier relationships, and unlock savings that directly impact the bottom line."

Shipping Volumes Continue to Increase

All organizations (100%) believed that their shipping volume would either stay the same or increase over the course of the coming year. In fact, 87% expected volumes to increase, meaning that supply chain and logistics executives will have to proactively manage spending in their shipping operations in order to keep costs from spiraling out of control.

Currently, logistics expenses average 22% of organizations' overall operating expenses. Within their overall logistics budgets, respondents also reported that the amount spent on parcel shipping breaks down as follows:



37% allocate between $2 million and $10 million;

42% allocate between $10 million and $50 million; and 21% allocate more than $50 million.

Parcel spend can consume a considerable amount of an organization's budget - and because carriers now make incremental increases to rates and fees all year long - costs can quietly creep up if not actively managed with real-time visibility.

The report highlights the growing need for advanced analytics, predictive modeling, and integrated data to turn complexity into transparency and control. As the industry evolves, Reveel's Parcel Shipping Intelligence Platform empowers organizations to optimize spend, negotiate more effectively, and track key performance indicators across multiple carriers, all in one place.

To download a copy of the full "2025 Parcel Shipping Intelligence Market Survey Report," please click here .

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping IntelligenceTM platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their shipping expenses and navigate the complexities of modern logistics. Through its advanced Parcel Spend Management (PSM) 2.0 technology, the company empowers shippers with real-time visibility, actionable insights, and enhanced control over shipping costs and carrier performance. With over $8 billion in parcel spend under management, Reveel combines more than 17 years of agreement management expertise with cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions to foster a culture of innovation across the parcel shipping industry. From optimizing carrier contracts to automating complex processes and driving data-driven decisions, Reveel sets the standard for transparency and efficiency, while providing the flexibility and scalability needed for future growth. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

