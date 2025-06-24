Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelenskyy Warns NATO of Future Russian Attack

Zelenskyy Warns NATO of Future Russian Attack


2025-06-24 08:09:45
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cautioned that Russia might strike a NATO country within the next five years, criticizing the alliance’s decision to boost defense funding to 5 percent of GDP as moving "very slow."

In a televised discussion with a broadcaster on Tuesday, Zelenskyy expressed concern that Russia could target a NATO ally within half a decade in order to challenge "Article 5" — the clause that states an assault on one NATO nation is seen as an attack on the entire alliance.

When questioned whether such an escalation could happen sooner, within a few months, the Ukrainian leader responded that he does not "believe (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is ready."

Zelenskyy remarked that by the year 2030, Putin may have "significantly greater capabilities," noting that NATO's objective to increase defense budgets to 5 percent of GDP by 2035 might come too late to deter Russian ambitions.

“Today, Ukraine is holding him up, he has no time to drill the army,” Zelenskyy stated, suggesting that ongoing conflict in Ukraine is currently limiting Russia’s military preparations.

He explained that Putin "needs a pause," and requires "sanctions to be lifted," warning that “10 years is a very long time” and that Russia could establish “a new army ready” by that period.

According to Zelenskyy, the international sanctions targeting Moscow are proving ineffective, as certain nations continue to let dual-use technologies — materials applicable to both civilian and military uses — enter Russia, supporting its production of drones and missiles.

MENAFN24062025000045017167ID1109716152

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search