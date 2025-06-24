EY US Announces Mike Lahiff Of Zeroeyes As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrating the Bold Leaders Shaping the Future

Through the World's Most Groundbreaking Companies PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Mike Lahiff of ZeroEyes was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Greater Philadelphia Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. For 40 years, EY US has celebrated ambitious entrepreneurs who are transforming industries, impacting communities and creating long-term value. Lahiff was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment and significant growth and impact. "This award is a powerful validation of our mission at ZeroEyes: to save lives through intelligent, immediate action," said Lahiff. "EY's recognition isn't just about entrepreneurship; it's about impact. ZeroEyes now protects thousands of buildings for hundreds of organizations in nearly every state, and I'm incredibly proud of our team." ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto the existing digital security cameras of a school, business or organization. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence - including visual description, gun type, and last known location - to local staff and law enforcement as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection. As a Greater Philadelphia award winner, Lahiff is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum ® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM Award in June 20256. Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

. Sheila Mikhail of AskBio . Saiju Jeong of Noom . Caryn Seidman Becker and Ken Cornick of CLEAR . Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company . James Park of Fitbit . Jodi Berg of Vitamix . Arthur Blank of The Home Depot . Michael Happe of Winnebago Industries . Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC . Eric Yuan of Zoom . Reed Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn



Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), ADP, SolomonEdwards Group, and DLA Piper.

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos - ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes .

