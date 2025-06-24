Nabta Health Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Center Of Excellence For Tailored Women's Care

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The center represents the future of women's healthcare – where collaboration meets personalisation, and where every woman receives care as unique as she is-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="A group of women in front of a screenAI-generated content may be incorrect." src="#" alt="A group of women in front of a screenAI-generated content may be incorrect." width="232" align="left" hspace="12" data-bit="iit" />

Nabta Health, the region's leading hybrid healthcare company dedicated to women's health, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Center of Excellence - the first of its kind in the region. This world-class facility is based at CMC Hospital and will offer integrated, female-focused care across fertility, pregnancy, perinatal support, and menopause.

The Center of Excellence recognises that women's health extends far beyond traditional boundaries. The innovative model is built on a multi-specialty collaboration, uniting gynaecologists, endocrinologists, cardiologists, mental health professionals, and other experts under one roof to deliver truly integrated care that reflects the complex and interconnected nature of a woman's health.

What sets the center apart is its commitment to age, stage, and goal-specific care, recognising that every stage of a woman's life brings unique health needs. The integrated care teams deliver personalised treatment plans that evolve over time, whether it's supporting a 25-year-old preparing for pregnancy, a 45-year-old navigating perimenopause, or a 65-year-old focused on healthy ageing. From fertility optimisation to menopause management and beyond, we offer comprehensive care that adapts to each woman's individual journey. This holistic approach ensures that conditions like PCOS, endometriosis, cardiovascular disease, and hormonal imbalances are managed in an integrated manner rather than in isolation. By coordinating care across multiple specialties and tailoring interventions to each woman's specific life stage and health goals, the center moves beyond symptom management and empowers women to achieve optimal health and well-being at every stage of life.

“For too long, women have been forced to navigate a fragmented healthcare system that treats symptoms in isolation rather than addressing the whole person,” said Sophie Smith, Founder and CEO of Nabta Health.“Our Clinical Center of Excellence represents a fundamental shift, where collaboration replaces silos, where personalisation trumps one-size-fits-all approaches, and where every woman receives care that honours her unique journey and aspirations.”

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to pioneering healthcare excellence. By combining CMC's world-class facilities and clinical expertise with NABTA's innovative approach to women's health, we're creating a new standard of care that will serve as a model for the region and beyond,” said Mark Adams, CEO at CMC Hospital.

Nabta Health's Center of Excellence marks a significant advancement in women's healthcare and reinforces Nabta Health's commitment to innovation and improving health outcomes for women throughout the region.

About Nabta Health:

Nabta Health is a pioneering women's healthcare company based in Dubai, dedicated to empowering women to take control of their health through accessible, comprehensive, and personalized healthcare solutions. We seamlessly blend the convenience of online healthcare with the expertise of in-person clinics, ensuring women in Dubai receive the best care possible.

About CMC Hospital:

CMC Hospital is a premier private healthcare institution in the UAE, offering world-class medical services across a broad spectrum of specialties. Affiliated with Clemenceau Medical Center in Beirut and part of the Clemenceau Medicine International network, CMC Hospital combines cutting-edge technology, internationally trained physicians, and patient-centric care to deliver the highest standards of medical excellence. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to clinical innovation, CMC Hospital continues to set benchmarks in healthcare delivery both regionally and globally.