Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Market Outlook 2025-2034 Next-Gen Commercial Vehicles Embrace Electrification, Autonomy, Iot, Lightweight Materials, And Hydrogen For A Sustainable Future
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$360.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$927.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- American Rail Center Logistics CEVA Logistics DHL FedEx Corporation United Parcel Service Inc. Schneider National Inc. C.H. Robinson J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Toyota Motor Corporation Volkswagen Group Mercedes-Benz Group AG Ford Motor Company General Motors Company Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Hyundai Motor Group Tata Motors Limited Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Volvo Group Isuzu Motors Limited Mazda Motor Corporation Suzuki Motor Corporation Scania AB PACCAR Inc. Navistar Inc. CNH Industrial NV Caterpillar Inc. Komatsu Ltd. Deere and Company Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. Liebherr Group Terex Corporation Manitowoc Company Inc
