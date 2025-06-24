403
DSS 2025 Spotlights Top Arab Talent with Beat the Heat DXB Concert Series This July
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 24 June 2025: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025, the city’s ultimate celebration of non-stop summer fun organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) with thousands of unbeatable offers and things to do, is turning up the volume this July with the eagerly-awaited return of Beat The Heat DXB concert series. Taking place across two weekends, 4–5 July and 11–13 July at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Zabeel Hall 6, the epic indoor concert series once again brings together some of the region’s most exciting Arab artists for five electrifying nights of live music, entertainment, and immersive experiences. Promising to be one of the season’s biggest indoor entertainment highlights, it’s a must-visit event on every resident and visitor’s summer calendar.
Now in its fourth year, Beat The Heat DXB is presented by Dubai Summer Surprises in collaboration with Spotlight Live. The unmissable series showcases a dynamic mix of genres, from pop and indie, to rap and hip-hop, spotlighting rising stars and chart-toppers, from across the Arab world.
The weekend opens with a bang on Friday, 4 July as contemporary Arabic pop artist TUL8TE, known for his eclectic blend of pop, rock, and bossa nova; is joined by singer-songwriter and pop sensation, Almas.
On Saturday, 5 July, music fans can enjoy a triple-bill of talent featuring genre-blending rock band Sharmoofers, together with singer-songwriters Aziz Maraka and Ghaliaa.
Expect high-energy sets on Friday, 11 July as rapper and songwriter Soulja joins rising hip-hop artist Montiyago and reggae artist Mo Ali for an eclectic evening that promises to have audiences on their feet all night long.
On Saturday, 12 July, the series continues with a Khaleeji-pop night featuring actor, singer, and director Bader Al Shuaibi, rising star Abdulaziz Louis, and actor and singer Nasser Abbas.
The final day of this epic series on Sunday, 13 July welcomes a fresh wave of standout talent. Singer-songwriter Akhras, rapper Big Sam, and alt-pop sensation Lana Lubany bring the series to a powerful close.
Beyond the music, Beat The Heat DXB is set to be the ultimate summer hangout spot packed with art, style, flavour, and fun. Guests can unleash their creativity by painting a real Nissan car, enjoy a pampering session at Bex Beauty, and refuel with mouthwatering Salt Burgers - all in one vibrant, summer-ready destination.
Entry to Beat The Heat DXB concert series starts from AED 105. The event is family-friendly and open to children aged 10 and above. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Dubai Calendar website.
With thousands of offers, endless entertainment, and something new to discover every day, Beat The Heat DXB is one of many ways to enjoy a summer well spent with Dubai Summer Surprises 2025.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
