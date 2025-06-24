403
Zelenskyy Slams Russian Missile Strike as “Absolutely Insane”
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned a missile attack on Monday that targeted a lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, located in the southern Odesa region. The assault, which Zelenskyy described as “absolutely insane,” resulted in the deaths of at least two staff members and may have left others trapped beneath the debris.
Early accounts indicate the damage was caused by a ballistic missile. Fortunately, no children were inside the lyceum at the time due to the summer break, but several employees were present, according to Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper, who shared updates on Telegram.
“The lyceum is practically completely destroyed. A rescue operation is underway,” Zelenskyy reported on X, emphasizing that emergency responders had been fully deployed.
Zelenskyy asserted that “none of these Russian strikes are accidental — the Russian army knows exactly where it is targeting. These are demonstration strikes.”
Highlighting the urgent need for stronger international intervention, Zelenskyy cautioned that allowing Russia to continue unchecked could put all of Europe at risk.
“If Russia is not forced to make peace, we will have to think about protecting high schools, hospitals, and ordinary residential buildings in other European countries — everywhere that Russian killers can hit,” he warned.
"We must stop the killings and attacks. We must put pressure on Russia."
No official response has been released by Russian officials regarding the attack.
