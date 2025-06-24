403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy, Starmer Strengthen Defense Ties
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Monday, during which they concentrated on deepening military collaboration and reinforcing penalties against Russian arms production.
Zelenskyy emphasized that the primary objective continues to be “to save as many lives as possible” by halting Russian offensives and steering the situation toward peace.
The Ukrainian president highlighted three major outcomes of the discussion: tighter political and diplomatic alignment, the enhancement of shared defense manufacturing, and punitive measures targeting Russian firms that contribute to producing military technologies, including entities like Oreshnik.
“Cooperation with Russian weapons manufacturers is a crime against peace,” stated Zelenskyy, calling for punitive actions against businesses that have not yet been included in current sanctions.
In addition, Zelenskyy met with key UK parliamentary figures such as Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle and Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall, where the focus was on reinforcing transatlantic solidarity and the legislative role in countering Russian hostilities.
Zelenskyy voiced gratitude for Britain’s consistent backing, noting that “thousands of Ukrainians indeed feel at home” in the United Kingdom.
This engagement was the first official conversation between Zelenskyy and Starmer since the UK’s general elections last July, reiterating Britain’s enduring commitment to supporting Ukraine.
Zelenskyy emphasized that the primary objective continues to be “to save as many lives as possible” by halting Russian offensives and steering the situation toward peace.
The Ukrainian president highlighted three major outcomes of the discussion: tighter political and diplomatic alignment, the enhancement of shared defense manufacturing, and punitive measures targeting Russian firms that contribute to producing military technologies, including entities like Oreshnik.
“Cooperation with Russian weapons manufacturers is a crime against peace,” stated Zelenskyy, calling for punitive actions against businesses that have not yet been included in current sanctions.
In addition, Zelenskyy met with key UK parliamentary figures such as Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle and Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall, where the focus was on reinforcing transatlantic solidarity and the legislative role in countering Russian hostilities.
Zelenskyy voiced gratitude for Britain’s consistent backing, noting that “thousands of Ukrainians indeed feel at home” in the United Kingdom.
This engagement was the first official conversation between Zelenskyy and Starmer since the UK’s general elections last July, reiterating Britain’s enduring commitment to supporting Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment