Zelenskyy, Starmer Strengthen Defense Ties


(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Monday, during which they concentrated on deepening military collaboration and reinforcing penalties against Russian arms production.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the primary objective continues to be “to save as many lives as possible” by halting Russian offensives and steering the situation toward peace.

The Ukrainian president highlighted three major outcomes of the discussion: tighter political and diplomatic alignment, the enhancement of shared defense manufacturing, and punitive measures targeting Russian firms that contribute to producing military technologies, including entities like Oreshnik.

“Cooperation with Russian weapons manufacturers is a crime against peace,” stated Zelenskyy, calling for punitive actions against businesses that have not yet been included in current sanctions.

In addition, Zelenskyy met with key UK parliamentary figures such as Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle and Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall, where the focus was on reinforcing transatlantic solidarity and the legislative role in countering Russian hostilities.

Zelenskyy voiced gratitude for Britain’s consistent backing, noting that “thousands of Ukrainians indeed feel at home” in the United Kingdom.

This engagement was the first official conversation between Zelenskyy and Starmer since the UK’s general elections last July, reiterating Britain’s enduring commitment to supporting Ukraine.

