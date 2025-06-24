403
Japan Voices Support for Trump’s Iran-Israel Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Japanese media reported Tuesday that Japan has expressed strong approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of a "complete" ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The Japanese government voiced its "strong hope" that the truce will be upheld, following intense regional hostilities.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized Tokyo's commitment to regional peace efforts, stating Japan would stay deeply engaged in observing developments. "We will continue to monitor further developments with high interest," Hayashi told reporters, underscoring that resolving the situation swiftly is "of utmost importance."
Trump revealed Monday that both sides had agreed to a "complete and total" halt in hostilities, amid spiraling violence in the Middle East.
Tensions hit a new peak Monday when Iran fired multiple missiles at the U.S.-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The attack followed U.S. airstrikes a day earlier that targeted three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
These events were part of a larger Israeli military campaign against Iran, backed by the United States, which began intensifying on June 13. In retaliation, Iran launched several missile strikes against Israeli territory.
According to Israeli officials, Iranian attacks have resulted in at least 25 deaths and left hundreds more wounded. On the other side, Iran’s Health Ministry reported over 430 fatalities and upwards of 3,500 injuries from Israeli strikes.
