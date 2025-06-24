403
Trump Declares Iran, Israel Ceasefire
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump declared early Tuesday that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel had commenced, calling on both sides to adhere to the agreement.
“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” Trump stated via his social media network, Truth Social, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the truce.
On Monday, Trump revealed that both Iran and Israel had reached a consensus on a "complete and total" cessation of hostilities, as tensions surged across the Middle East.
Earlier that day, Iran launched a heavy missile offensive against the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The move marked a significant intensification of hostilities, following American strikes on three Iranian nuclear locations the previous day.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces, in cooperation with Qatari counterparts, "successfully" repelled the missile assault. The military confirmed that no US or Qatari personnel were harmed during the incident.
The confrontation escalated significantly on Sunday when the United States struck Iran’s nuclear facilities located in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
These bombings were part of an ongoing Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has been backed by Washington since June 13. In response, Tehran initiated counterattacks against Israeli territory.
Israeli officials reported that, since the Iranian retaliation began, at least 25 individuals have lost their lives, and hundreds have sustained injuries due to missile strikes.
