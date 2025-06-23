DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Mclaren Health Care Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at McLaren Health Care ("McLaren"). McLaren learned of a data breach on or about August 5, 2024.
About McLaren Health Care
McLaren Health Care is a healthcare organization based in Michigan that operates a network of hospitals, clinics, and specialized care centers throughout the Midwest. Its operations encompass hospital services, physician networks, health plans, and home-based care.
What happened?
On or about August 5, 2024, McLaren discovered suspicious activity related to certain McLaren/Karmanos computer systems. They immediately took steps to secure the network and launched an investigation into the matter. It was determined that there had been unauthorized access to their network between July 17, 2024, and August 3, 2024. Additionally, on May 5, 2025, it was found that some personal information was compromised. This information included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical information, and health insurance details. Up to 743,131 individuals have been affected by this data breach.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning McLaren, you must guard against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the McLaren data breach.
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
