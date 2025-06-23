Whitefiber, Inc. Announces C$60 Million Credit Facility With Royal Bank Of Canada For Data Centers

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteFiber, Inc. ("WhiteFiber"), the wholly-owned HPC subsidiary of Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT ) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), today announced entry into a definitive credit agreement with the Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC"), the largest bank in Canada, to finance its data centers business. The facility provides up to C$60 million in aggregate financing. Proceeds will be used to support the continued buildout of WhiteFiber's Tier-3 AI data center portfolio.

The credit agreement, among RBC and ENOVUM Data Centers Corp. and its Montreal II project as borrowers and guarantors, is non-recourse to WhiteFiber or Bit Digital. It encompasses a real estate term loan, equipment financing, and a revolving facility. The facilities carry interest rates of CORRA plus 250 bps and a 3-year term.

"This financing is a breakthrough for WhiteFiber and our sector," said CEO Sam Tabar. "No other company operating at the intersection of HPC Cloud and data centers has secured financing of this nature, to our knowledge. We believe that this is a strong endorsement of our business model, the quality of our assets, balance sheet, and ability to execute."

"It also reflects our ongoing efforts to unlock non-dilutive capital and scale data center infrastructure to meet growing demand for AI compute. We're grateful to RBC for their support and partnership as we continue advancing our strategic priorities."

The credit agreement includes customary terms and conditions. Additional details will be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

