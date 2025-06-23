Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bitget Joins India Blockchain Tour 2025 As Powered By Sponsor: Empowering India's Grassroots Web3 Movement


2025-06-23 03:15:35
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New Delhi, India, 23rd June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Octaloop, India's leading crypto-native community, is proud to announce Bitget as a Powered By Sponsor for the India Blockchain Tour (IBT) 2025 , an ambitious, eight-city Web3 roadshow culminating in Metamorphosis 2025 , Octaloop's flagship summit taking place in New Delhi from 27–28 September .



Known for its secure trading infrastructure, AI-powered tools, and community-first ethos, Bitget is joining hands with Octaloop to strengthen grassroots Web3 innovation across India.

Decentralization on the Road: 8 Cities, 1 Vision

India Blockchain Tour isn't just a series of events – it's a live, pan-India showcase of the builders, thinkers, and doers shaping the future of crypto in the region.

The tour kicks off on 28 June in Hyderabad , followed by:

  • Ahmedabad – 26 July

  • Kolkata – 16 August

  • New Delhi (Metamorphosis) – 27-28 September

  • Goa – 5 October

  • Mumbai – 25 October

  • Chennai – 29 November

  • Bangalore – 30 November

From intimate fireside chats to large-scale summits, each stop is designed to create meaningful engagement between founders, investors, regulators, developers, and everyday users.

Bitget's Commitment to India

With a global reputation for innovation, compliance, and community engagement, Bitget brings credibility and scale to India's fast-growing Web3 ecosystem.

“India is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Jyotsna Hirdyani , Head of South Asia at Bitget .“We're investing in local communities, empowering young founders, and delivering AI-powered security solutions to help India's next wave of Web3 users come online with confidence.”

“Having Bitget on board as a Powered By Sponsor adds immense value to the India Blockchain Tour,” said Anupam Varshney , Founder of Octaloop.“They're not just participating-they're building with us, on the ground, to shape the future of Web3 in India.”

What to Expect at IBT 2025

  • Executive Keynotes – Leaders from exchanges, policy bodies, and tech giants sharing insights on the future of crypto

  • Workshops & Demos – Dev-focused sessions on smart contracts, security, and tooling in multiple Indian languages

  • Startup Exposure – Investor panels, project showcases, and deal-making hubs

  • Cultural Integration – Localized brand activations to ensure deeper community reach beyond Tier-1 cities

Metamorphosis 2025 – The Flagship Gathering

Happening during ETHGlobal Delhi Week , Metamorphosis 2025 will gather the entire IBT momentum under one roof – featuring:

  • Regulatory roundtables

  • International protocol showcases

  • Live startup pitches and VC meetups

  • Global partnerships forged over meaningful conversation (and an epic afterparty)

About Bitget

Founded in 2018, Bitget is a leading global crypto exchange that empowers users through secure trading tools, AI-driven features, and transparent practices. With a focus on copy trading, derivatives, and seamless UX, Bitget serves over 25 million users in 100+ countries , and is committed to accelerating financial freedom via blockchain technology.

Learn more:

About Octaloop

Established in 2020, Octaloop has grown into India's most active Web3 events and community-building platform. With marquee initiatives like the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis , Octaloop bridges global Web3 innovation with India's on-the-ground builder talent.

Explore the full tour:

For sponsorships, speaker opportunities, or media access, contact: ...

