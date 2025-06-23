Bitget Joins India Blockchain Tour 2025 As Powered By Sponsor: Empowering India's Grassroots Web3 Movement
Known for its secure trading infrastructure, AI-powered tools, and community-first ethos, Bitget is joining hands with Octaloop to strengthen grassroots Web3 innovation across India.
Decentralization on the Road: 8 Cities, 1 Vision
India Blockchain Tour isn't just a series of events – it's a live, pan-India showcase of the builders, thinkers, and doers shaping the future of crypto in the region.
The tour kicks off on 28 June in Hyderabad , followed by:
Ahmedabad – 26 July
Kolkata – 16 August
New Delhi (Metamorphosis) – 27-28 September
Goa – 5 October
Mumbai – 25 October
Chennai – 29 November
Bangalore – 30 November
From intimate fireside chats to large-scale summits, each stop is designed to create meaningful engagement between founders, investors, regulators, developers, and everyday users.
Bitget's Commitment to India
With a global reputation for innovation, compliance, and community engagement, Bitget brings credibility and scale to India's fast-growing Web3 ecosystem.
“India is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Jyotsna Hirdyani , Head of South Asia at Bitget .“We're investing in local communities, empowering young founders, and delivering AI-powered security solutions to help India's next wave of Web3 users come online with confidence.”
“Having Bitget on board as a Powered By Sponsor adds immense value to the India Blockchain Tour,” said Anupam Varshney , Founder of Octaloop.“They're not just participating-they're building with us, on the ground, to shape the future of Web3 in India.”
What to Expect at IBT 2025
Executive Keynotes – Leaders from exchanges, policy bodies, and tech giants sharing insights on the future of crypto
Workshops & Demos – Dev-focused sessions on smart contracts, security, and tooling in multiple Indian languages
Startup Exposure – Investor panels, project showcases, and deal-making hubs
Cultural Integration – Localized brand activations to ensure deeper community reach beyond Tier-1 cities
Metamorphosis 2025 – The Flagship Gathering
Happening during ETHGlobal Delhi Week , Metamorphosis 2025 will gather the entire IBT momentum under one roof – featuring:
Regulatory roundtables
International protocol showcases
Live startup pitches and VC meetups
Global partnerships forged over meaningful conversation (and an epic afterparty)
About Bitget
Founded in 2018, Bitget is a leading global crypto exchange that empowers users through secure trading tools, AI-driven features, and transparent practices. With a focus on copy trading, derivatives, and seamless UX, Bitget serves over 25 million users in 100+ countries , and is committed to accelerating financial freedom via blockchain technology.
About Octaloop
Established in 2020, Octaloop has grown into India's most active Web3 events and community-building platform. With marquee initiatives like the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis , Octaloop bridges global Web3 innovation with India's on-the-ground builder talent.
