Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Views Work Progress At Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex

President Ilham Aliyev Views Work Progress At Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex


2025-06-23 03:10:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the ongoing construction of the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex on June 23, Azernews reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov briefed the head of state on the progress of the project.

The complex is being built as part of the“State Programme on Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” approved by a presidential decree. Construction began in January 2024.

The main building will house a multi-purpose sports hall with a seating capacity of 1,100 spectators. The facility is designed to host training sessions and competitions in basketball, volleyball, handball, minifootball, badminton, gymnastics, judo, wrestling, taekwondo, boxing, karate, and other sports. It will also include an 80-seat conference hall, rooms for referees, doctors, coaches, and commentators, as well as a café. The complex will feature a four-story hotel with 21 rooms accommodating 42 guests, along with a restaurant. Additionally, a football pitch meeting international standards with a seating capacity of 1,300 spectators and two minifootball fields will be built.

The boxing competitions of the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan at the end of September this year, will take place at the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex..

MENAFN23062025000195011045ID1109712293

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search