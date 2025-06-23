President Ilham Aliyev Views Work Progress At Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the ongoing construction of the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex on June 23,reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov briefed the head of state on the progress of the project.

The complex is being built as part of the“State Programme on Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” approved by a presidential decree. Construction began in January 2024.

The main building will house a multi-purpose sports hall with a seating capacity of 1,100 spectators. The facility is designed to host training sessions and competitions in basketball, volleyball, handball, minifootball, badminton, gymnastics, judo, wrestling, taekwondo, boxing, karate, and other sports. It will also include an 80-seat conference hall, rooms for referees, doctors, coaches, and commentators, as well as a café. The complex will feature a four-story hotel with 21 rooms accommodating 42 guests, along with a restaurant. Additionally, a football pitch meeting international standards with a seating capacity of 1,300 spectators and two minifootball fields will be built.

The boxing competitions of the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan at the end of September this year, will take place at the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex..

<p></p>