MENAFN - GetNews)Hong Kong Alan Innovation Technology Co., Limited has unveiled its modular painting station, which was launched in February 2024, under the Krydrufi brand. Designed for miniature painters, acrylic artists, and hobbyists seeking practical hobby art supplies, the system integrates key painting components into a compact, mobile format.







The Krydrufi painting station features an all-in-one configuration that includes a wet palette, foam insert, palette paper, brush holder, water container, tool tray, and removable compartments. It was developed in response to growing interest in portable art tools that meet the needs of artists working from small desks, temporary setups, or shared spaces.

“The idea behind Krydrufi was to offer a simple, self-contained tool for people who want to paint without the burden of setting up or packing away a full studio each time,” said Mr. Zhang Weinan, spokesperson for Hong Kong Alan Innovation Technology Co., Limited.“We wanted to support creative routines, even if someone only has a few minutes a day or a limited area to work with.”

Suitable for both miniature painting and general acrylic projects, the station is commonly used by hobbyists involved in warhammer painting, Age of Sigmar, and similar model-based crafts. The structure's flexibility allows it to serve as a mobile painting setup for hobbyists who value space efficiency and ease of use.







Krydrufi initially introduced the product through a crowdfunding initiative in June 2023, which generated support from more than 1,500 backers and exceeded HK$500,000 in funding. Since then, it has been distributed through direct-to-consumer channels and third-party platforms, earning consistently high ratings and attention within niche art communities.

The product's configuration has drawn attention as a functional gift option, particularly during key seasonal periods. While not marketed explicitly as a gift, feedback from Krydrufi's online community, numbering over 1,600 members has noted its practical value during holidays such as Christmas and Father's Day.







In addition to addressing the needs of artists working with limited time and space, the company emphasized the station's ability to reduce clutter and streamline the painting process. Elements such as the paint brush cleaner compartment and replaceable inserts contribute to the system's long-term usability.

The announcement is part of Hong Kong Alan Innovation Technology Co., Limited's broader initiative to expand Krydrufi's brand visibility and establish trust among new users. The company maintains a neutral position on other market offerings, but recognizes the growing demand for multifunctional hobby tools across the painting and crafting landscape.

About Hong Kong Alan Innovation Technology Co., Limited

Hong Kong Alan Innovation Technology Co., Limited is a product innovation firm headquartered in Hong Kong. Its Krydrufi brand focuses on modular painting tools tailored for artists, hobbyists, and model enthusiasts working in limited spaces or mobile environments.





