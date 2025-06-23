Angel Reyes & Associates Expands Car And Truck Accident Practice To Four North Texas Communities

Dallas, Texas – With over 30 years of experience helping car and truck accident victims across Texas, Angel Reyes & Associates is expanding its proven practice to North Texas communities with four new office locations.

The expansion includes brand-new offices in:

Why North Texas Roads Matter

“We're seeing increased traffic and more complex crash cases in these growing communities,” said Managing Partner Angel Reyes .“Our expansion ensures that families dealing with serious accidents have access to experienced legal representation right in their neighborhoods.”

The expansion comes as North Texas experiences rapid population growth and increased commercial truck traffic, leading to more serious accidents along the major highways and busy intersections that connect these growing communities.

Bringing Proven Experience to Your Neighborhood

The new locations establish a direct presence in these rapidly growing communities, ensuring crash victims have local access to the firm's established legal expertise.

“When you're hurt from a crash and dealing with medical bills, the last thing you should worry about is driving across the metroplex to get legal help,” Reyes explained.“These offices represent our commitment to being accessible right in the communities where families need us most.”

The Plano location represents a particularly strategic move, positioning the firm to serve the North Dallas corridor while attracting top legal talent to join the team in one of Texas's most desirable markets.

About Angel Reyes & Associates

Angel Reyes & Associates has been serving car and truck accident victims across Texas for over 30 years. The firm specializes in motor vehicle accident cases, including car crashes, truck accidents, rideshare incidents, motorcycle accidents, bus accidents, and pedestrian accidents. It also handles premises liability cases and wrongful death claims.

Founded by Angel L. Reyes III in 1993 after relocating from Wall Street to Dallas, Angel Reyes & Associates has helped over 70,000 personal injury victims recover over $1 billion in compensation. The firm has maintained a client-focused approach to maximizing financial recovery while personalizing strategies for each individual case.

The firm has been AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, meaning its ethical standards and legal ability are ranked as very high to preeminent. From 2008 through 2024, Attorney Reyes has been named to the Texas Monthly Super Lawyers list, demonstrating the firm's continued commitment to excellence in legal representation.

Angel Reyes & Associates

8222 Douglas Ave #400 Dallas, Texas 75225

(877) 914-8729

