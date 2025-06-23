Madrid March On As Arab Clubs Falter At Club World Cup
Ten-Man Madrid cruise past Pachuca
At Bank of America Stadium, Real Madrid showcased their depth and resilience with a commanding 3–1 victory over Pachuca, even after going down to 10 men early in the match. Spanish defender Raul Asencio received a straight red card in the 7th minute after denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Madrid remained in control. Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a precise finish from inside the box, followed by a slick team goal finished off by Arda Guler before half-time. Federico Valverde added a third in the second half from a well-taken volley on the counterattack. Pachuca's Elias Montiel pulled one back with a powerful strike, but it proved little more than a consolation. With this result, Madrid lead Group H with four points and have nearly secured progression, while Pachuca are officially eliminated after two defeats.
Al Hilal hang on as Salzburg battle to a draw
At Audi Field, Al Hilal and RB Salzburg played out a goalless draw that kept both teams' hopes alive. Despite failing to score, Al Hilal showed improved organisation and maintained 58% of possession. However, Salzburg were more dangerous in the final third, registering six shots on target compared to Hilal's four.
Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bono was named player of the match after several critical saves that kept Hilal in the competition. The Saudi giants now sit third in the group with two points, while Salzburg trail Madrid with four. Al Hilal must defeat Pachuca in their final group match and hope for a favourite result from the other group match Between Real Madrid and Salzburg .
Speaking after the game, new Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi said:“I've only just begun this role, but I'm happy with my decision. We created chances today and I'm disappointed not to have converted any. That said, we still have a chance and I'm confident we'll improve.“
Arab hope ends in Group G
Elsewhere, Group G proved to be the end of the road for both Arab representatives. Al Ain suffered a heavy 6–0 defeat to Manchester City, as the Premier League champions flexed their muscles. Haaland and Gundogan both netted twice in a dominant performance. With the result, City now sit second with six points, having secured qualification alongside Juventus.
Wydad AC's campaign also ended after a 4–1 loss to Juventus. This second consecutive defeat saw the Moroccan side crash out of the tournament.
As the group stage nears its end, Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester City look strong, while Al Hilal remain the last hope for Arab football - clinging to possibility in a tournament that's growing fiercer with every round.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment