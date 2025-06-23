Madrid March On As Arab Clubs Falter At Club World Cup

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 continued with dramatic shifts in Group G and H, as Real Madrid asserted dominance despite adversity, Al Hilal held on to faint hopes of progression, and both Wydad AC and Al Ain saw their dreams come to an end.

Ten-Man Madrid cruise past Pachuca

At Bank of America Stadium, Real Madrid showcased their depth and resilience with a commanding 3–1 victory over Pachuca, even after going down to 10 men early in the match. Spanish defender Raul Asencio received a straight red card in the 7th minute after denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Madrid remained in control. Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a precise finish from inside the box, followed by a slick team goal finished off by Arda Guler before half-time. Federico Valverde added a third in the second half from a well-taken volley on the counterattack. Pachuca's Elias Montiel pulled one back with a powerful strike, but it proved little more than a consolation. With this result, Madrid lead Group H with four points and have nearly secured progression, while Pachuca are officially eliminated after two defeats.

Al Hilal hang on as Salzburg battle to a draw

At Audi Field, Al Hilal and RB Salzburg played out a goalless draw that kept both teams' hopes alive. Despite failing to score, Al Hilal showed improved organisation and maintained 58% of possession. However, Salzburg were more dangerous in the final third, registering six shots on target compared to Hilal's four.

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bono was named player of the match after several critical saves that kept Hilal in the competition. The Saudi giants now sit third in the group with two points, while Salzburg trail Madrid with four. Al Hilal must defeat Pachuca in their final group match and hope for a favourite result from the other group match Between Real Madrid and Salzburg .

Speaking after the game, new Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi said:“I've only just begun this role, but I'm happy with my decision. We created chances today and I'm disappointed not to have converted any. That said, we still have a chance and I'm confident we'll improve.“

Arab hope ends in Group G

Elsewhere, Group G proved to be the end of the road for both Arab representatives. Al Ain suffered a heavy 6–0 defeat to Manchester City, as the Premier League champions flexed their muscles. Haaland and Gundogan both netted twice in a dominant performance. With the result, City now sit second with six points, having secured qualification alongside Juventus.

Wydad AC's campaign also ended after a 4–1 loss to Juventus. This second consecutive defeat saw the Moroccan side crash out of the tournament.

As the group stage nears its end, Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester City look strong, while Al Hilal remain the last hope for Arab football - clinging to possibility in a tournament that's growing fiercer with every round.