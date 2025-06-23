Mysmile Celebrates Independence Day With 25% Off Sitewide - Smile Brighter All Week Long!
MySmile's Independence Day sale offers 25% off all products from July 1st to 6th, making their viral water flossers, whitening kits, and sonic toothbrushes more accessible than ever, allowing everyone to achieve a healthier, more confident smile.
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading oral care innovator MySmile is celebrating freedom, fireworks, and fresh smiles with a weeklong sitewide sale - 25% off all products from July 1 through July 6 . Whether you're prepping for pool parties, rooftop barbecues, or simply looking to level up your dental hygiene, this is the ultimate time to invest in affordable, high-performance oral care that's gone viral for a reason.
"We built MySmile to break the mold of overpriced, clinical-looking dental products," said Bobby Jacobs , Founder of MySmile. "We believe healthy smiles should be powerful, stylish, and accessible - so we're making our top-rated products even more affordable this July 4th to help more people experience real oral care transformations."
July 4th Sale Highlights: 25% Off These Viral Must-Haves
MySmile LP211 Cordless Water Flosser
Featured by Health as Best Cordless Water Flosser , this rechargeable, travel-ready flosser delivers 360° deep-cleaning power with adjustable pressure modes. It's perfect for removing plaque between teeth and along the gumline - ideal for braces, implants, and sensitive gums.
Why LA loves it : It's compact, powerful, TSA-friendly, and makes flossing actually feel cool.
Trusted by over 500,000 users and trending across TikTok and Amazon, this LED-activated teeth whitening kit uses dentist-approved carbamide peroxide gel for visible results in as little as one session.
Safe on enamel, easy to use at home or on-the-go, and clinically proven to whiten up to 8 shades.
Why LA loves it : Red carpet glow without the in-office price tag - it's become a beauty bag staple for influencers and professionals alike.
Engineered with high-frequency sonic vibration , multiple brushing modes, a smart 2-minute timer, and soft tapered bristles for optimal gum and enamel care. All packed in a sleek, minimalist design that lasts over 30 days on a single charge.
Why LA loves it : It's the budget-friendly alternative to big-brand sonic brushes - with all the features and none of the markup.
Why This Sale Is Worth Smiling About?
Duration : July 1 – July 6, 2025
Discount : 25% off EVERYTHING sitewide
Where :
Applies to : All products, bundles, and bestsellers - no code required!
Join the Oral Care Revolution, Starting in LA
As a Los Angeles-based oral wellness brand , MySmile has seen exponential growth thanks to content creators, everyday users, and beauty editors sharing their real results across platforms. The July 4th Sale marks a continued commitment to making clinical-level results accessible at home .
Whether you're flossing more, brushing better, or finally ditching drugstore strips for a pro-grade whitening kit - MySmile has your back (and your smile).
Media Contact: For Media, contact Winnie, Digital Marketing Manager at [email protected]
MySmile is a leading brand dedicated to revolutionizing oral care with innovative products that deliver professional results from the comfort of your home. Specializing in whitening, gum health, and overall dental wellness, MySmile offers a variety of high-quality oral care solutions, including whitening kits, portable mouthwash, water flossers, and toothbrushes. Available online at top retailers like Amazon,Target, Macy's, and Kohl's, MySmile is committed to making it easier for people to achieve their dream smile. With a focus on simplicity, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.
Legal Disclaimer:
