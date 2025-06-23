Strategy Scales Up Bitcoin Holdings Amid Weakening Prices

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Strategy, the publicly traded firm led by Michael Saylor, increased its Bitcoin reserve, purchasing 245 BTC for US $26 million during the week ending 22 June, at an average price of US $105,856 per coin. This augments the company's holdings to 592,345 BTC, acquired at a cumulative cost of approximately US $41.87 billion and an average cost of US $70,681 per coin. Year‐to‐date, the firm has realised a yield of 19.2% on its Bitcoin portfolio.

Buying at the tail end of a dip-from highs near US $108,900 down to lows just below US $99,000-Strategy appeared undeterred by broader macroeconomic anxieties weighing on crypto markets. The timing underscores a deep conviction in Bitcoin's long‐term trajectory, reinforced by Saylor's forecast that the asset could reach US $21 million within 21 years, presented on 21 June.

This additional acquisition keeps Strategy on track with its 2025 target of a 25% annual yield, recently raised from an earlier goal of 15%. As of this purchase, the return-on-holding stands at 19.2%, offering a clear path toward the revised objective.

Despite a broad sentiment shift toward caution in the crypto space-manifest in an estimated US $5.5 billion inflow into institutional products in the three weeks through early May-the decision by Strategy to double down highlights a contrasting stance. Institutional inflows have been largely concentrated in Bitcoin, accounting for US $1.8 billion of the total amid a surge in interest.

Crypto analysts suggest that volatility triggered by geopolitical risks and shifting macroeconomic dynamics, including trade tensions and Federal Reserve policy, is creating opportunities for long‐term players. AInvest noted a“volatility window” in mid‐2025 that may set the stage for a fresh bull run towards US $200,000, drawing in investors anticipating US foreign‐trade and rate‐cut shifts.

Blockchain data firm Glassnode reports that on‐chain accumulation continues steadily, with long‐term holders increasing their reserves despite price swings. This suggests ongoing confidence among institutional and retail actors alike.

Strategy's accumulation strategy exemplifies a bet on mean reversion and broader adoption of Bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement and inflation. Saylor has consistently argued that Bitcoin is“hard money” with inherent scarcity, likening it to digital gold-an argument echoed in institutional flows and strategic investor behavior.

