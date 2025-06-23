Zoho Launches Zia Hubs To Empower MENA Businesses To Extract Intelligence From Unstructured Data

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New AI-powered solution turns documents, audio, and video into actionable insights-bringing advanced intelligence to businesses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and across the region

Manama, Bahrain – June, 2025: Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, today announced the launch of Zia Hubs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, a new solution within Zoho WorkDrive, the company's secure content collaboration platform that enables businesses to extract intelligence from unstructured data and activate it across their operations. Built on Zia, Zoho's proprietary AI engine, Zia Hubs allows organisations to connect various types of content-documents, audio, video, and more-to Zoho's expansive suite of apps for deeper insights, agentic AI capabilities, and unified, context-aware search.

“According to IDC, 80 percent of business data is unstructured,” said Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa (MEA), Zoho.“Most unstructured data is text-based, meaning pertinent information lives within email conversations, social media posts, word processor documents, or audio and video transcripts. In fast-evolving economies like those in the Middle East, the ability to leverage AI to unlock hidden value from business content can dramatically improve decision-making, operations, and customer engagement. With Zia Hubs deeply integrated into our suite of apps, customers can put their data to work in ways unmatched by any other platform,” Nizam added.

Zia Hubs is now part of Zoho WorkDrive, which gives businesses full control over what content is AI-accessible and allows them to organise team or project-specific material into dedicated“hubs”. Once the content-ranging from PDFs and spreadsheets to call logs and video files-is added to a hub, Zia automatically structures it, preserving context through section headings, supporting visuals, and linked references. For audio and video content, Zia generates searchable transcripts and highlights key moments tied to relevant topics, making it easy to locate exact moments quickly.

With Zia Hubs, users can ask complex questions and receive cited answers that span across myriad content formats. Whether a user is referencing a legal document, financial spreadsheet, or customer support recording, Zia's responses link directly to the original material. Businesses can also create automated workflows using Zoho Flow, ensuring that the latest relevant files are consistently routed into the appropriate hubs for ongoing analysis. Moreover, Zia Hubs supports content from third-party sources such as DocuSign, RingCentral, and Zoom, giving teams the ability to manage and analyse external data with the same intelligence layer.

Zia Hubs is a foundational element of Zoho's long-term AI strategy, laying the groundwork for a future where intelligent agents can act contextually on content across the company's entire product suite. With full ownership of its technology stack spanning more than 55 products, Zoho is uniquely positioned to help organisations unlock deeper value from their business content compared to competitors.

Future updates to Zia Hubs will allow it to identify structured information within unstructured files and trigger specialised agents tailored to specific business needs, further utilising Zia Hubs as the central content intelligence layer that activates AI-native workflows across the full Zoho ecosystem.

Zia Hubs will be available as part of Zoho WorkDrive by end of Q3 2025, and would integrate fully with applications like Zoho CRM, Zoho Desk, Zoho Projects, and Zoho Flow. Businesses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and throughout the region can take advantage of this powerful new capability to transform content into intelligence and intelligence into action.

About Zoho:

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. With 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.