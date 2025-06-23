Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Reach USD 23.3 Billion by 2030 Globally" The report focuses on the global signals intelligence market forecast and the major products & applications, where signal intelligence (SIGINT) is deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for signal intelligence (SIGINT) in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.The global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market generated $15.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $23.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.Signal intelligence is the process of gathering information from a given target by collecting and analyzing electronic signals and communications. It functions by gathering intelligence through the use of signals. These signals could be transmitted between people or generated by electronic signals that are not directly used in the communication sector. It gives an organisation or individual information to help them make decisions and possibly gain a strategic advantage.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The global SIGINT market is segmented on the basis of type, solution and region. By type, the market is classified into ELINT and COMINT. By solution market is classified into airborne, ground, naval, cyber, and space. By mobility the market has been categorized into fixed and man portable. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The electronic intelligence (ELINT) segment contributed to the largest share in 2021Based on type, the electronic intelligence (ELINT) segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global signals intelligence market. This is attributed to the utilization of ELINT to gather information regarding radars and operational methods of enemy and ensure national safety and border security. However, the communications intelligence (COMINT) segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence in electronic warfare, machine learning, and 5G by military departments across the world.The airborne segment accounted for the highest share in 2021Based on application, the airborne segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global signals intelligence industry. This is attributed to adoption of signal intelligence systems to achieve universal situational awareness, air-force management, and extensive collaborative mission planning. However, the cyber segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increase in number of cyber-attacks globally.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global signals intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to heavy investments in the defense sector in countries including the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in security & border threats from neighboring countries, technological advancements, and rapid economic development in China, India, Russia, and South Korea.Leading Market PlayersBAE SystemsThales GroupNorthrop Grumman CorporationLockheed Martin CorporationRaytheon CompanyElbit Systems Ltd.General Dynamics CorporationRheinmetall AGMercury Systems Inc.Harris Corporation🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsCovid-19 ScenarioThe Covid-19 pandemic led to a significant rise in government surveillance tactics across the world, primarily through the mobile phone applications. This greatly impacted the signal intelligence market.The R&D activities and production activities of innovative signal intelligence systems were stopped completely or partially during the lockdown. This impacted the overall revenue of the market negatively.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. In-App Purchase Market2. MENA Family/indoor Entertainment Centers MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.