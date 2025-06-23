Bybit Celebrates Tradfi Expansion With Launch Of 1 Million USDT Fusion Cup
Top traders on the leaderboards will compete for major prizes, including gold rewards and stock share (in USDT equivalents) from companies like Tesla and Meta, and USDT airdrops of up to 2,000 USDT . Leaderboard rankings are based on eligible trades in gold, forex, stock CFDs, indices, and commodities. Realized and unrealized PnL from positions during the event will be counted, and volume can be aggregated across Main and Subaccounts.
The launch of Bybit TradFi positions the platform as the first major crypto exchange to offer full access to the world's five largest markets directly in-app. With this move, Bybit empowers traders to diversify across traditional and digital assets with fewer barriers and greater speed - all from one account and one wallet.
Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed) and is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions.
About Bybit
Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit .
Legal Disclaimer:
