HONOR Unveils The Powerhouse HONOR Magicbook Pro 14

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Featuring an 92Wh Mega Battery, 3.1K OLED HONOR Eye Comfort Display and All-new Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors

Riyadh, KSA – 23.06.2025 Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14, a cutting-edge laptop designed to elevate user experience. Incredibly thin at almost 15.9mm thick, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 comes with a 92Wh Mega Battery,14.6-inch 3.1K OLED HONOR Eye Comfort Display, all-new IntelCoreTM Ultra Processors and AI Cross-OS WorkStation, setting a new standard in the laptop market.

Long-lasting Power with Rapid Charging:

The new HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 is equipped with an industry-first 92Wh Lithium Polymer battery in a 14-inch form factor, offering unmatched battery life. Users can get up to 12 hours[1] of typical office use, minimizing the need for a charger during a full workday. Backed by AI-enabled HONOR Turbo X technology, the laptop further integrates a system-level performance and power optimization engine, ensuring strong performance while maximizing battery life. The HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 is also equipped with 100W SuperCharge technology, which charges the laptop to approximately 47% in just 30 minutes[2] and reaches a full charge in about 68 minutes[3] . It also supports 60W reverse fast charging, enabling HONOR smartphones and tablets to be charged on the go, ensuring all devices remain powered[4] .

Exceptional Display with Comprehensive Eye Care Features:

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 features a remarkable 14.6-inch Eye Comfort HONOR Full View Display[5] that enhances the overall viewing experience. With a regular brightness of 500nits[6] and peak brightness reaching 700nits[7] , paired with intelligent brightness adjustment, the display offers optimal visibility in any lighting condition. The 3120 × 2080 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio provide a sharp, detailed image, ideal for both productivity and media consumption.

The ultra-thin 3.75mm bezels allow the laptop to achieve an impressive 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, contributing to a truly immersive viewing experience. Supporting a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut[8] , a True 10-bit color depth, and ΔE<0.5[9] for color accuracy, the display ensures vibrant, lifelike visuals. Additionally, the 120Hz refresh rate[10] guarantees smooth and fluid performance across work, entertainment, and gaming.

Prioritizing users' well-being, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 integrates advanced eye-care technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experience. Featuring 4320Hz PWM Flicker-Free Dimming[11] technology, the display significantly reduces or eliminates flicker, which can help prevent eye strain and discomfort. Additionally, the Dynamic Dimming[12] technology adjusts brightness to replicate natural light changes, promoting ciliary muscle activity and reducing eye fatigue. The E-book Mode[13] simulates the display effect of real paper, offering a more eye-friendly reading experience. With these cutting-edge eye care solutions, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 enhances daily usability and visual comfort, as proven by the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certification[14] and the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification[15] .

Unmatched Performance for Maximum Efficiency:

Featuring the Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 285H, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 provides a powerful and balanced computing experience. With 16 cores and 16 threads, it ensures seamless multitasking and responsive performance for daily tasks, creative workflows, and demanding applications. The processor's P-Core Max Turbo Frequency reaches up to 5.4GHz[16], delivering fast and stable performance for resource-intensive programs. With an 80W performance mode toggle, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 excels in triple-A gaming, design software, and productivity tasks-all within a compact 14-inch form factor. Whether editing videos, rendering graphics, or managing multiple apps, this laptop guarantees a smooth and efficient experience.

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 is equipped with HONOR's new intelligent cooling system featuring a dual-mode thermal design, ensuring efficient heat dissipation and maintaining high-level performance. Central to this system is the inside blowout thermal architecture, paired triangle wing fins, which increase the heat dissipation area by 8.6%[17]. This innovative design enhances performance in thermal-intensive tasks by up to 60%[18], providing a smooth and stable experience across various use cases. The asymmetrical fan design boosts airflow by 23%[19], while the 12mm 3D composite heat dissipation pipe improves thermal efficiency by 25%[20], allowing the laptop to remain cool under load.

The system adapts to user needs with two distinct performance modes. In Smart Mode[21], the device runs quietly at 50W, ideal for web browsing and office work. When more power is needed, High-powered Mode[22] unlocks 80W performance, offering the thermal headroom required for demanding tasks.

Smart User Experience for Unparalleled Convenience:

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 enhances connectivity and efficiency when paired with the HONOR WorkStation. Featuring user-friendly tools like HONOR Connect, Global Favorites, HONOR Notes and HONOR Share[23], the system enables seamless synchronization and collaboration across multiple devices. With its intuitive design, users can effortlessly access, share, and organize content between devices, streamlining workflows and boosting productivity. HONOR Share[24] simplifies the transfer of files between HONOR devices and iPhone[25]. This feature allows for the seamless exchange of documents, images, and videos without interrupting active tasks or applications. By streamlining file sharing, HONOR Share enhances workflow efficiency and supports improved productivity.

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 also provides users with freely expandable storage. Featuring LPDDR5x RAM options of 32GB, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 delivers blazing data transfer speeds of up to 8400MT/s for extensive multitasking and fast responsiveness across applications. A 1TB[26] PCIe 4.0 SSD ensures rapid system boot-up and quick file access, while an additional M.2 2280 slot allows for easy storage expansion, ideal for heavy workloads or growing content libraries.

Designed to support a wide range of everyday and professional scenarios, the laptop offers a comprehensive port configuration. It includes two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports with data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps and 5V/2A power output, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports with speeds up to 5Gbps and 5V/2A power output, an HDMI 2.1b port capable of outputting 4K at 60Hz to an external display, and a 3.5mm stereo headset jack. This thoughtful layout enables seamless connection to peripherals, storage devices, and external displays, eliminating the need for extra adapters.

Pricing and Availability:

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 will be available in Starry Gray. Consumers can purchase it starting from tommorow at a price of SAR 3,999 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor version, and SAR 4,999 for the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor version.

Upon purchase, customers will receive exclusive gifts worth SAR 767, including a mouse, a backpack, and a Microsoft Office 365 subscription.

HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 is available through the HONOR online store, the HONOR Experience Store, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, STC, Lulu, Amazon, Noon, and other major retailers.

About HONOR :

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.