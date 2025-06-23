Specialty Food Association Announces Fancy Food Rising Stars
The Summer 2025 Fancy Food Rising Stars are:
Louise Ainsman, Target
Edwin Asmal, Sanniti
Becca DeLara, Salad and Go
Lily Feldman, Gopuff
Erika Fermin, Community Capital Bank
Paige Flanagan, Three Rivers Market Co-op
Jessie Kimsey, Misfits Market
Robbie Patterson, Asto Consumer Partners
Martina Pirisi, EATALY USA
Roberto Pizzoli, il Gigante
Mollye Santulli, Springdale Ventures
Roberto Scalia, Associated Supermarket
Aaliyah Walkes, Clifton Meats Limited
"We are very excited to launch this new program, created to recognize emerging leaders who are pushing the specialty food industry forward – and introduce them to the Summer Fancy Food Show," said Bill Lynch, SFA President. "We congratulate all the Rising Stars on their nominations and selection, and can't wait to connect with them over the myriad networking opportunities, events, and innovative specialty food and beverage products at the Show."
The Summer Fancy Food Show-June 29-July 1 at NYC's Javits Center-will showcase thousands of specialty food products from domestic and international exhibitors, educational programming, networking opportunities, and more. For more information, please click here .
About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and educatio . SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Sho , Winter FancyFaire* , and the sofiTM Award , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief the Trendspotter Pane annual predictions, and Show reports. Find out more at Specialtyfoo , and connect with SFA on LinkedI , Instagra , TikTo , Faceboo , and .
