MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fancy Food Rising Star selections receive complimentary badges to the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show, where SFA will support them in discovering new products, getting familiar with the trade show experience, and building connections with one another and with relevant exhibitors.

The Summer 2025 Fancy Food Rising Stars are:

Louise Ainsman, Target

Edwin Asmal, Sanniti

Becca DeLara, Salad and Go

Lily Feldman, Gopuff

Erika Fermin, Community Capital Bank

Paige Flanagan, Three Rivers Market Co-op

Jessie Kimsey, Misfits Market

Robbie Patterson, Asto Consumer Partners

Martina Pirisi, EATALY USA

Roberto Pizzoli, il Gigante

Mollye Santulli, Springdale Ventures

Roberto Scalia, Associated Supermarket

Aaliyah Walkes, Clifton Meats Limited

"We are very excited to launch this new program, created to recognize emerging leaders who are pushing the specialty food industry forward – and introduce them to the Summer Fancy Food Show," said Bill Lynch, SFA President. "We congratulate all the Rising Stars on their nominations and selection, and can't wait to connect with them over the myriad networking opportunities, events, and innovative specialty food and beverage products at the Show."

The Summer Fancy Food Show-June 29-July 1 at NYC's Javits Center-will showcase thousands of specialty food products from domestic and international exhibitors, educational programming, networking opportunities, and more. For more information, please click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and educatio . SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Sho , Winter FancyFaire* , and the sofiTM Award , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief the Trendspotter Pane annual predictions, and Show reports. Find out more at Specialtyfoo , and connect with SFA on LinkedI , Instagra , TikTo , Faceboo , and .

SOURCE Specialty Food Association