INDUSTRIAL PROJECT INNOVATION (IPI) ANNOUCES STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP TRANASITIONS AND ORGANIZATIONAL EVOLUTION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2016, IPI has experienced substantial growth due to the dedication of its team and long-standing client partnerships. In support of its next phase, IPI is adjusting its management support structure to enable sustainable expansion, operational excellence, and agile project delivery across geographies and industries.

Key Leadership Transitions

Effective June 23, 2025, Russ Braasch will assume the role of Director of IPI, bringing expertise in operations, administration, and organizational management to guide IPI's next chapter. Russ succeeds Kevin Ball, who will transition to New Market Operations Manager, where he will lead initiatives including IPI International and other future ventures, reinforcing IPI's commitment to innovatively exploring emerging opportunities and expanding its market reach.

"I'm honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for IPI," said Russ Braasch, incoming Director. "We're building on a strong foundation and are well-positioned to grow into new markets while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

To further align leadership with the evolving organizational structure:



Joye Garrett will become Vice President of People and Culture, reporting directly to the Director. Robin Boatright will be promoted to HR Manager, succeeding Joye Garrett.

A Matrix Model for Scalable Growth

The move to a Matrix Organization structure is a strategic evolution aimed at fostering flexibility, efficiency, and collaboration. Under this model, IPI's core functional departments-including People & Culture, Business Operations, Environmental, Health & Safety, Project Controls, Project Success, Innovation & Technology, and Marketing-will operate as centralized resources, providing vital support to Business Unit Directors across sectors.

To support this structure, new functional leadership roles have been established:



Dennis Braasch will continue in his role as Advisory Board Chairman, providing strategic guidance and long-term industry knowledge and relationships.

Derek Sorenson has been appointed Operational Efficiency Lead, overseeing IPI's functional support departments, including:



Business Operations



Environmental, Health & Safety



Project Controls

Project Success

Ryan Braasch will lead as Business Intelligence & Technology Lead, with expanded oversight of:



Business Development



Innovation & Technology Marketing

Commitment to Internal Growth and Innovation

All promotions and transitions were made from within IPI, reflecting the company's core belief in cultivating talent and creating meaningful opportunities for professional growth. These changes position IPI to scale its services and deliver consistent, client-focused results in both established and emerging markets.

"This transition marks a key step in positioning IPI for sustained success," said Kevin Ball, New Market Operations Manager. "With a talented team and bold vision, we're ready to explore new markets, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering world-class project solutions."

ABOUT IPI

IPI is an owner's project management (OPM) firm that provides planning and construction management expertise to clients throughout the program life cycle from concept through operations. Our teammates have extensive backgrounds in strategic and detailed planning, procurement, construction execution, start-up, and maintenance of complex projects and facilities, both domestically and internationally. Our mission is to provide high-value support to our clients through proactive leadership in all phases of a construction program or project. Over the years, IPI has received notable accolades including #1 Fastest Growing Company in South Carolina, #55 CM/PM For-Fee Firm by ENR, #106 Fastest Growing Private Company by Inc. 5000, Inc.'s Best Places to Work, and more.

Learn more at

Eliza Painter | Marketing Manager

[email protected] | 864.640.6660

SOURCE Industrial Project Innovation