Singapore Toys Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: 3.5% CAGR Forecast During 2025-2034 With Profiles Of Notable Players LEGO, Bandai Namco, Hasbro, TOMY, Dream International, And Sunshing Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the projected growth of Singapore's toys market, set to expand at a 3.50% CAGR from 2025-2034. Key drivers include accessible hypermarkets, supermarkets, and online channels, offering diverse toys from top brands. Popular segments like action figures and eco-friendly products lead the way.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Toys Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore toys market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2025 and 2034.

Growth in the Singapore toys market is boosted by hypermarkets and supermarkets, they offer a one-stop shopping experience for a variety of toys.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are very important in Singapore's toy market because they can be easily accessed and have a wide range of customers. This makes them convenient places for families with kids since they offer a mix of popular toy brands, licensed merchandise, educational toys, and seasonal toys at competitive prices. They allow individuals to browse and compare options easily.

The toy industry in the domestic region is likely to find growth given steady growth among the relevant age group, coupled with robust marketing by toy brands. In August 2023 Hasbro in Singapore came together with McDonald's to release a new toy as part of the Happy Meal scheme.

Online channels have emerged as one of the main players in the Singapore toy market over the past few years showing a significant rise. Platforms like shopee and Amazon give buyers access to toys that may not necessarily be found within physical stores.

Growth in the toys market of Singapore is led by action figures owing to the popularity of marketing campaigns led by brands in this segment. Action figures of iconic characters from famous video games, comics, and movie franchises like" Marvel", "DC" and "Star Wars" have a massive fan base among children and collectors which drives demand in this industry.

Major players in this market have a burgeoning outreach owing to investments in sustainable and eco-friendly toys driven by increasing environmental awareness along with an emphasis on safety and quality.



Singapore Toys Market Segmentation

The Singapore Toys Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034 offers a detailed analysis of the market based on the following segments:

Market Breakup by Product:



Action Figures

Building Sets

Games and Puzzles

Dolls

Sports and Outdoor Toys

Plush Others

Market Breakup by Age Group:



Up to 5 Years

Between 5 to 10 Years Above 10 Years

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online Others

