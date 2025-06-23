Singapore Toys Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: 3.5% CAGR Forecast During 2025-2034 With Profiles Of Notable Players LEGO, Bandai Namco, Hasbro, TOMY, Dream International, And Sunshing Marketing
Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Toys Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Singapore toys market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2025 and 2034.
Growth in the Singapore toys market is boosted by hypermarkets and supermarkets, they offer a one-stop shopping experience for a variety of toys.
Supermarkets and hypermarkets are very important in Singapore's toy market because they can be easily accessed and have a wide range of customers. This makes them convenient places for families with kids since they offer a mix of popular toy brands, licensed merchandise, educational toys, and seasonal toys at competitive prices. They allow individuals to browse and compare options easily.
The toy industry in the domestic region is likely to find growth given steady growth among the relevant age group, coupled with robust marketing by toy brands. In August 2023 Hasbro in Singapore came together with McDonald's to release a new toy as part of the Happy Meal scheme.
Online channels have emerged as one of the main players in the Singapore toy market over the past few years showing a significant rise. Platforms like shopee and Amazon give buyers access to toys that may not necessarily be found within physical stores.
Singapore Toys Market Share
Growth in the toys market of Singapore is led by action figures owing to the popularity of marketing campaigns led by brands in this segment. Action figures of iconic characters from famous video games, comics, and movie franchises like" Marvel", "DC" and "Star Wars" have a massive fan base among children and collectors which drives demand in this industry.
Leading Companies in the Singapore Toys Market
Major players in this market have a burgeoning outreach owing to investments in sustainable and eco-friendly toys driven by increasing environmental awareness along with an emphasis on safety and quality.
- LEGO System Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Hasbro, Inc. TOMY Company, Ltd. Dream International Limited Sunshing Marketing Pte Ltd.
Singapore Toys Market Segmentation
The Singapore Toys Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034 offers a detailed analysis of the market based on the following segments:
Market Breakup by Product:
- Action Figures Building Sets Games and Puzzles Dolls Sports and Outdoor Toys Plush Others
Market Breakup by Age Group:
- Up to 5 Years Between 5 to 10 Years Above 10 Years
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Online Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 Asia Pacific Toys Market Overview
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Asia Pacific Toys Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 Asia Pacific Toys Market Forecast (2025-2034)
6 Singapore Toys Market Overview
6.1 Key Industry Highlights
6.2 Singapore Toys Historical Market (2018-2024)
6.3 Singapore Toys Market Forecast (2025-2034)
7 Singapore Toys Market by Product
7.1 Action Figures
7.2 Building Sets
7.3 Games and Puzzles
7.4 Dolls
7.5 Sports and Outdoor Toys
7.6 Plush
7.7 Others
8 Singapore Toys Market by Age Group
8.1 Up To 5 Years
8.2 Between 5 To 10 Years
8.3 Above 10 Years
9 Singapore Toys Market by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2 Departmental Stores
9.3 Online
9.4 Others
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3 Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 Key Indicators for Price
11 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 953)
11.1 Major Exporting Countries
11.2 Major Importing Countries
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Supplier Selection
12.2 Key Global Players
12.3 Key Regional Players
12.4 Key Player Strategies
12.5 Company Profiles
- LEGO System Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Hasbro, Inc. TOMY Company, Ltd. Dream International Limited Sunshing Marketing Pte Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment