Lendmark Financial Services Announces Proposed Private Offering Of $400 Million Of Senior Notes Due 2030

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendmark Financial Services, LLC ("Lendmark Financial Services") announced today that its indirect parent, LFS TopCo LLC (the "Issuer"), has commenced an offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Offering") that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the Issuer's wholly owned domestic subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions. The timing of pricing and terms of the Notes are subject to market conditions and other factors.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to (i) fund the purchase (the "Tender Offer") of any and all of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), (ii) call for redemption on or about October 15, 2025 any 2026 Notes that are not tendered in the Tender Offer and thereby satisfy and discharge its remaining obligations under the 2026 Notes and the related indenture and (iii) with any remaining net proceeds repay a portion of existing securitization facility indebtedness. The Tender Offer is being made only by and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the related Offer to Purchase. The Offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the Tender Offer or the tender of any specific amount of 2026 Notes.

Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes or any other securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any 2026 Notes in the Tender Offer and does not constitute a notice of redemption for the 2026 Notes.

Lendmark Financial Services provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark Financial Services strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark Financial Services operates more than 520 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark Financial Services is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding Lendmark Financial Services' strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "can," "could," "should," "will," "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements regarding the completion and timing of the Offering, the use of proceeds therefrom and the timing and the outcome of the Tender Offer. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Lendmark Financial Services does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

