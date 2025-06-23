Hina Khan To Gaurav Khanna: 7 Indian Stars Making A Comeback On Television

From Gaurav Khanna to Avika Gor, many familiar faces are returning to rock the TV scene. New shows, new characters, and new entertainment – see which of your favorite actors are making a comeback

Gaurav Khanna, known for his role as Anuj in Anupamaa, is rumored to be returning to the show. While unconfirmed, his return could boost the show's ratings.Amidst cancer treatment, Hina Khan will soon appear in 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga' alongside her husband, Rocky Jaiswal.Divyanka Tripathi is making her TV comeback with 'Laughter Chefs', as revealed by the actress herself.Shraddha Arya is also returning to TV with Laughter Chefs Season 2 after recently giving birth to twins.Avika Gor will soon be seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga' alongside her fiancé, as revealed in a recent promo.After shows like Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat will soon be seen in 'Parineeti', exciting his fans.Reports suggest Isha Malviya will lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, though unconfirmed by either party.