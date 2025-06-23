Arab Countries Next Target Of US, Israel: Farooq Abdullah

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah warned the Arab countries on Monday that they will be the next target of Israel and the US as Tel Aviv and Washington are eyeing their oil and gas.

“It is their (United States') long-time policy that Iran should not become a nuclear power. Even the Sunni countries in the region are against it but they do not have the courage to speak up.

“Today, they think Iran has been attacked, but I want to warn them through you that one day, Israel will attack them also, because they want their wealth like oil and gas. Israel is only a facade, America is standing right behind,” Abdullah told reporters after a party meeting at Nawa-i-Subah here.

Asked about the impact of the escalation of the war in the Middle East, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it will severely affect the economic condition of all countries.

“I am hopeful that the (other) world powers are watching the situation. If this (war) escalates, the economic condition of every country will head towards ruin. They should try to stop it and I pray that they are successful as our condition in India is also very bad,” he added.

Responding to a question about media reports on conditions for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah accused the media of spreading falsehood.

“Who told them (about the conditions)? Did they get a revelation? The media here is habitual of spreading lies, it does not speak the truth. Statehood is a right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is not a favour to them,” he said.

Earlier, Abdullah said the NC has formed a human rights wing that will be headed by Pampore MLA Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi, who will be assisted by two other members.