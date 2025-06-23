Comcast Opens First Xfinity Store In Tucker, Georgia

TUCKER, Ga., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast has opened the doors to its newest Xfinity Store in Tucker, Georgia, marking an investment in the city's growth and digital future. This new location is the first in Tucker to offer the complete range of Xfinity services, including Xfinity Mobile, and is designed to bring faster, more convenient access to technology and support for local residents.

Xfinity and Comcast employees marked the first day of summer with a ribbon-cutting celebration for the grand opening of the newest Xfinity store in Tucker, GA.

"This store reflects our commitment to Tucker and our goal of meeting customers where they are," said Rachel Ozias, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast's Big South Region. "We're not just opening a store. We're investing in the community and making it easier for Tucker residents to explore our services, get hands-on support, and discover how our technology can enhance their lives – whether through mobile, internet, or smart home solutions. We're proud to invest in this community and excited to grow alongside it."

Located at 2174 Henderson Mill Road , this new store is part of Comcast's broader commitment to improving customer experience and investing in local communities. The opening coincides with the first day of summer and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring company leaders and local officials, alongside music, giveaways, and free snow cones from Kona Ice .

The Tucker location is Comcast's 26th branded partner store in the region and its fourth store launch this year, reinforcing the company's strategy to expand its retail footprint and deliver more convenient access to digital services.

"We welcome Comcast's newest investment in the City of Tucker," said Erica Rocker, Economic Development Director for the City of Tucker. "This store brings jobs, services, and enhanced connectivity to our community, and we're proud to be part of its launch."

The store offers a modern, interactive environment where customers can learn more about Xfinity Internet, Mobile, TV, and home services, make equipment exchanges, pay bills, or receive in-person support.

In addition to the celebration, Comcast partnered with the Junior League of DeKalb County for a community service project, reinforcing its mission to give back and support the neighborhoods it serves.

"This is about more than technology. It's about building meaningful connections," Ozias added. "We are honored to support Tucker and look forward to creating lasting value for the people who live and work here."

This store is part of Comcast's strategy to enhance customer service, provide face-to-face support, and strengthen community connections. By expanding its retail presence, Comcast aims to make it easier for customers to connect, receive in-person assistance, and fully experience the value of technology in their neighborhoods.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA ) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations Experiences. Visit for more information.

