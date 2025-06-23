AAA Partners With Feeding America® In The Movement To End Hunger

National effort launches today to bring millions of meals to local communities nationwide

BALTIMORE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With food insecurity at its highest point in over a decade, AAA is launching a grassroots giving campaign to address this challenging issue. Beginning today, this nationwide effort, in partnership with Feeding America® aims to provide at least 3.5 million meals* to people in need.

"Addressing hunger in the communities where we live and serve is a reflection of our values as an organization," says Tom Wiedemann, CEO, AAA Club Alliance. "With this campaign, AAA is committed to making an impact by providing support and hope for our neighbors in need."

Additionally, for anyone who joins AAA with a new household membership , June 23-27, AAA will help provide meals to those facing hunger through Feeding America.

With AAA's expansive reach, which includes thousands of dedicated Associates and millions of valued Members, the Organization aims to raise awareness, generate donations, volunteer time, and engage with its local communities to build a hunger-free America.

"Hunger is a challenge we can overcome by working together," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are excited to join hands with AAA who understand the urgent need to address the hunger crisis and share in our belief that food insecurity is about more than food. It's about ensuring everyone has access to the resources needed to thrive."

In every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families. Yet, in 2023, 47 million people-approximately 1 in 7-experienced food insecurity in the United States. The increased cost of living, coupled with increasingly limited access to food, is creating a national hunger crisis.

AAA selected the week of June 23 to June 27 to focus on donation and volunteer efforts, as this is when many children are out of school and often experience food insecurity. In 2023 alone, 13.8 million children did not have the food they needed to thrive.

Join AAA in making a difference. Together, we can help end hunger and support our neighbors in need bring home meals to their families.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America's largest membership organizations. Today, AAA delivers exceptional roadside assistance, helps travelers plan their dream vacations and adventures, offers exclusive member discounts and benefits, and provides trusted financial and insurance services – all to enhance the life journey of our 65+ million members across North America, including nearly 58 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA offers or become a member, visit AAA .

About Feeding America®

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica to learn more.

