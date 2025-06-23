Data Center Robotics Market To Reach USD 67.05 Billion By 2032 Driven By AI Adoption, Automation, And Cloud-Based Deployments SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data Center Robotics Market is growing rapidly due to rising automation, AI integration, and demand for scalable digital infrastructure. Pune, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Robotics Market Size Analysis: The global Data Center Robotics Market was valued at USD 11.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 67.05 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 17.31% from 2024 to 2032. Increasing need for automation in data centers to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and decrease energy consumption is the major factor driving this strong growth. Market growth is also majorly driven by higher adoption of AI and machine learning technologies along with the complexity and scale of modern data centers. In addition, the increasing demand for real time monitoring, predictive maintenance and remote management capabilities is driving the adoption of robotics across plant worldwide. The U.S. Data Center Robotics Market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.07% from 2024 to 2032. Growth is driven by rising data traffic, increased adoption of AI-driven automation, demand for enhanced operational efficiency, and the need to reduce human intervention in complex environments.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 67.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.24% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

. By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premises)

. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs))

. By Robot Type (Collaborative Robots, Industrial Robots, Service Robots)

. By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail & E-commerce, Others) Key Growth Drivers Rising demand for automation to enhance data center efficiency is accelerating the adoption of robotics across operational workflows globally.

By Robot Type, Industrial Robots Led the Data Center Robotics Market in 2023 with 49% Revenue Share Owing to High Precision, Load Capacity, and Automation Efficiency

In 2023, the Industrial Robots segment captured nearly 49% of the data center robotics market revenue. These powerful, hard-working, and high-precision robots are especially well-loved for handling repetitive, high-volume applications such as server rack management and hardware installation. This reliability under heavy loads is why they are critical to enterprises looking to build out their data centers in ways to ensure they are maximizing uptime and operational efficiency, and automating their mega-scale operations.

By Deployment, Cloud-Based Deployment Segment Expected to Witness Fastest Growth at 23.22% CAGR Due to Scalability, Flexibility, and Digital Transformation Trends

The cloud-based deployment segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 23.22% from 2024 to 2032. Catalyzing this increase is the increasing need for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to data center operations. The cloud-based robotics allow seamless remote access, over-the-air updates, and infrastructure cost reductions, which align with enterprise IT needs of digital transformation, real-time collaboration, and geographically dispersed workforce models.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Data Center Robotics Market in 2023 with 64% Revenue Share Due to Strong IT Budgets and Automation-Driven Strategies

In 2023, large enterprises accounted for approximately 64% of the data center robotics market revenue. Substantial IT expenditure, the early adoption of automation, and a requirement for scalable, stable infrastructure has led to their dominance. This focus will create a sense of continuity for operations, accuracy, and being efficient in data management for a complex environment, and is pushing such organizations to invest in robotics technologies to ensure overall uptime and efficiency performance.

By Vertical, Retail & E-commerce Sector to Record Highest CAGR of 24.47% in Data Center Robotics Market Amid Rising Digital Demand and Operational Scaling Needs

The Retail & E-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 24.47% from 2024 to 2032, owing to increasing volume of online transactions, and seamless digital experiences. Retailers are utilizing robotics to drive data center efficiencies, process data at the edge, and maintain services, complementing scalable, consumer-focused digital infrastructure.





North America Dominated the Data Center Robotics Market, Asia Pacific to Register Fastest CAGR

In 2023, North America led the data center robotics market with a 38% revenue share, driven by the region's mature technology landscape, high concentration of data centers, and rapid adoption of automation. Cloud providers and technology companies have made huge investments, and the increasing need for stringent data security compliance and regulations is forcing the automation of regional data centers with robotic integration with secure and efficient operations.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of approximately 23.56% from 2024 to 2032. The rise is attributed to how rapid digital transformation, increased internet coverage, and more cloud adoption in emerging markets are shaping the adoption landscape. U.S. investments in automation from both the government and private sector remain strong, and a focus on scalable, smart data center infrastructure are increasing numbers of robotics in various digital ecosystems across the region.

