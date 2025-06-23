Loopbot.AI Revolutionizes Corporate Learning With The Launch Of Its AI-Powered Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing a New Era of Corporate Training with LoopBot.AI

Pittsburgh, PA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , the new leader in the integration of artificial intelligence within corporate training programs, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered learning platform. This innovative solution is set to transform how organizations approach employee onboarding, training and knowledge retention.









Introducing LoopBot.ai - We create effective workplace training to accelerate onboarding and improve employee performance





At the core of platform is Loopy , an AI Teacher designed to deliver daily, personalized micro-training sessions. These sessions are meticulously crafted using neuroscientific principles of spaced repetition , ensuring that each team member receives training tailored to their unique learning needs at exactly the right time. This approach not only enhances knowledge retention but also ensures that employees remain at the forefront of industry developments.

Organizations can effortlessly create training modules from existing documents or websites, allowing for seamless integration into current systems. The platform also provides comprehensive insights into team performance and identifies knowledge gaps, enabling companies to address these areas proactively.

With its focus on adaptability and precision, platform is poised to become an indispensable tool for businesses aiming to enhance their workforce's capabilities. By leveraging advanced AI technology, companies can ensure that their teams are not only knowledgeable but also equipped to tackle future challenges.

launch marks a significant milestone in the realm of workplace education, offering a sophisticated solution that aligns with the dynamic needs of modern enterprises. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of today's economic landscape, LoopBot.AI provides the tools necessary to foster a culture of continuous learning and development.









Loopy, the AI Teacher, by

About LoopBot.AI

LoopBot.AI offers an AI-powered learning platform designed to ensure your team truly retains vital company knowledge. Our AI Teacher, Loopy, delivers daily, personalized micro-training based on neuroscientific spaced repetition, adapting to each team member's needs. Easily create training from existing documents or websites, and gain deep insights into team performance and knowledge gaps to ensure everyone is always up-to-date.

Press inquiries

LoopBot.AI



Ben Schmidt

...





